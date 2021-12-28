Marc Elias contests 'unprecedented' 5th Circuit sanctions order

Summary

Summary Law firms

Kirkland's Paul Clement, representing the former Perkins Coie partner, asks en banc court to take up panel's sanctions order

(Reuters) - Lawyer Marc Elias on Monday asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider its decision in March imposing sanctions against him and two other lawyers, calling the reprimand "unprecedented" and asserting it will have broad "chilling" consequences if left in place.

Attorneys for Elias, a Democrat election law and voting rights lawyer, urged the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit to take up the dispute as a full court.

"Appellate courts generally reserve sanctions for egregious misconduct and disregard of clearly established rules. But not here," Kirkland & Ellis partner Paul Clement, representing Elias, wrote in Monday's filing. A divided 5th Circuit panel "sanctioned counsel based on good-faith mistakes" stemming from "misapprehension" of procedural rules, Clement wrote.

Judges have broad power to police the conduct of lawyers who appear before them. Sanctions fights are more common in the trial courts than in the appellate forum.

Clement and Elias did not immediately return messages on Tuesday seeking comment. Clement also represents the other two lawyers who were sanctioned, Perkins Coie partner Bruce Spiva and counsel Skyler Howton, who also did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Elias left Perkins Coie in August with a group of colleagues to start the election firm Elias Law Group.

In the underlying case, Elias represents Texas Democrats backing straight-ticket voting. Texas appealed an injunction in September 2020 that blocked the state from enforcing a law repealing such voting.

The sanctions fight focuses on an effort by Elias to file certain declarations concerning legal standing in the voting case. A 5th Circuit motions panel on Sept. 30, 2020, denied the bid. The team later filed a nearly identical motion without noting the earlier denial. The filings were made a second time in response to Texas's standing arguments.

In its sanctions order, the 5th Circuit said the "inexplicable failure to disclose the earlier denial of their motion violated their duty of candor to the court." The court on Dec. 13 ordered the sanctioned lawyers to pay $8,700 in legal fees.

A lawyer for Texas did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Clement said the sanctions order "sends a chilling message" to appellate lawyers.

"If appellate sanctions are not reserved for egregious errors in derogation of clear rules, but instead extend to regrettable omissions, then the practice of law will become stultified and clients will be charged for countless unnecessary cross-checks," Clement wrote.

The case is Texas Alliance for Retired Americans v. Hughes in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-40643.

For plaintiffs: Marc Elias of Elias Law Group, and Bruce Spiva of Perkins Coie

For defendants: Judd Stone II of Texas Attorney General's Office

