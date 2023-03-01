Maryland federal judge joins Gibson Dunn after leaving bench at 47















(Reuters) - Law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher said Wednesday that George Hazel, a federal judge in Maryland who retired from the bench last month, has joined the firm as a partner in Washington, D.C.

Hazel was nominated by former President Barack Obama as a U.S. District Judge for the District of Maryland in 2013 and has served on the court since 2014.

He is joining the litigation and white collar defense and investigations practices at Los Angeles-founded Gibson Dunn. Earlier in his career Hazel was a state prosecutor in Baltimore and an assistant U.S. attorney in Maryland and D.C.

At 47, Hazel is the latest in a recent string of judges to hang up their robes at a relatively young age to enter or return to private practice.

In January, Gary Feinerman joined Latham & Watkins from the federal bench in Chicago at age 57. Last April, Alabama federal judge Abdul Kallon resigned at 53 and later joined Perkins Coie, and in September Gibson Dunn hired Gregg Costa after he left the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in Houston at age 50.

President Joe Biden has announced 157 federal judicial nominees since taking office in January 2021.

