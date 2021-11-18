Mass General employees lose reinstatement bid after refusing vaccine

Summary

(Reuters) - Fired employees of Massachusetts-based hospital system Mass General Brigham Inc have lost a bid to be reinstated in their jobs after they were denied religious exemptions from the company's mandate that all staff be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a unanimous opinion Thursday, a 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel said the eight employees could not show irreparable harm because they could be compensated by money damages, and so were not entitled to a preliminary injunction preserving their jobs while their lawsuit goes forward.

The decision left in place a ruling by U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston. Saylor also found that the plaintiffs were unlikely to prevail on the merits, while the appeals court said it was not necessary to decide that issue.

Mass General and plaintiffs' lawyer Ryan McLane did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Courts have generally upheld private employers' vaccine mandates.

Mass General, one of Massachusetts' largest employers, operates 14 hospitals in the state including Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital, along with other medical facilities.

In June, it instituted a policy requiring all employees to be vaccinated unless they obtained a medical or religious exemption. According to Thursday's opinion, more than 200 such exemptions have been granted.

The plaintiffs are eight employees who were denied exemptions and placed on unpaid leave after the vaccination deadline last month. Since then, one has gotten vaccinated, one has resigned and the rest have been terminated.

They did not challenge the vaccine mandate itself, but only the denial of their exemptions.

All eight sought religious exemptions on various grounds. Several said they objected to the fact that fetal stem cells were used in developing the vaccines, while others expressed spiritual objections to introducing foreign substances into their bodies.

Four also sought medical exemptions, citing conditions including pregnancy and post-traumatic stress disorder, which are not recognized by U.S. health authorities as reasons to avoid vaccination.

Mass General denied the requests after finding that the employees had not adequately explained their objections.

Circuit Judge Sandra Lynch, writing for the panel Thursday, said an injunction against the termination of employment was warranted only in "extraordinary" circumstances in which employees faced harms beyond those normally associated with job loss. Otherwise, she said, money damages were sufficient.

Lynch was joined by Chief Judge Jeffrey Howard and Circuit Judge William Kayatta.

The case is Together Employees et al v. Mass General Brigham Inc, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1909.

For plaintiffs: Ryan McLane of McLane & McLane

For the hospital: Katherine Perrelli of Seyfarth Shaw

Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York