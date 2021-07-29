Massachusetts accuses Grubhub of violating pandemic fee cap

A rider for "Grubhub" food delivery service rides a bicycle during a delivery in midtown Manhattan, New York City, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has brought a lawsuit accusing Grubhub Holdings Inc of charging restaurants that use its online ordering platform with fees in excess of a cap imposed by the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint filed on Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court, Healey sought refunds on behalf of restaurants allegedly charged the illegal fees, as well as penalties of $5,000 per violation.

"We allege that Grubhub knowingly and repeatedly violated the fee cap statute, raising costs by thousands of dollars and harming restaurants that were already financially distressed and trying to survive," Healey said in a statement.

Grubhub said in a statement that it strongly disagreed with the allegations.

"While we do not believe the temporary price control was either legal or appropriate, we complied with it while it was in effect and for an additional month after it expired, effectively conveying millions of dollars to local restaurants across Massachusetts," it said.

Massachusetts in January passed a law limiting fees that Grubhub and other third-party ordering platforms could charge restaurants to 15% of an order's purchase price in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which sharply curtailed restaurant dining and forced many restaurants to rely on takeout and delivery.

The cap remained in effect until Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker lifted the COVID state of emergency last month.

Healey alleged in Thursday's lawsuit that during the emergency, Grubhub charged restaurants a fee of 15% of the order price, plus an additional fee of 3% for "collecting payments, fraud monitoring, customer care," resulting in a total fee of 18%.

Similar companies, including Uber Eats and DoorDash, changed their practices during the time period to comply with the law, according to the lawsuit. Healey's office said Thursday that it sent Grubhub a cease and desist letter in May ordering it to comply with the statute.

Grubhub and other companies are also facing a proposed consumer class action, filed in April at the beginning of the pandemic in Manhattan federal court, accusing them of exploiting their dominance in restaurant meal deliveries to impose fees.

Grubhub and DoorDash earlier this month sued San Francisco in federal court over its own 15% fee cap, which the city has made permanent, calling it an unconstitutional price control.

The case is Commonwealth of Massachusetts v. GrubHub Holdings Inc et al, Suffolk Superior Court, No. 2184CV01719.

For the state: Assistant Attorney General Michael Sugar

For Grubhub: Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

