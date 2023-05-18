Massachusetts high court bolsters protections against police racial profiling















(Reuters) - The Massachusetts high court issued a major decision on Monday that recognizes important Constitutional rights by allowing people leeway to legally challenge police stops even if law enforcement can articulate some reasonable suspicion for their probe.

The May 15 ruling from the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court establishes in practical terms that both the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitution guarantee a right to be free from unreasonable police intrusion separate and apart from the right to be free from racism and other discrimination.

Under the ruling, drivers, for example, can challenge investigations if they have statistics or other evidence showing that police engaged in racial profiling, and then simply tailed their car until the officer observed a traffic infraction. In another scenario, pedestrians who arouse police suspicion without any apparent reason could also challenge a stop-and-frisk and resulting drug possession charge if they have evidence they were actually targeted due to their race.

State officials had argued that courts should reject claims that a person’s equal protection rights granted by the 14th Amendment were violated if police can show that their search-or-seizure was reasonable under the 4th Amendment.

“We emphasize that the equal protection clause provides an independent basis upon which a defendant may rely in pursuing claims of intentional discriminatory application of the law, separate and distinct from the right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures,” Justice Frank M. Gaziano wrote.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, whose offices prosecuted the case against Michael Robinson-Van Rader, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The ruling does include some important limitations, as demonstrated by the mixed result for Robinson-Van Rader, a young Black man indicted for discharging a firearm and related gun offenses in the case.

Robinson-Van Rader, 18 at the time, and an unnamed minor were arrested by officers with the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force after reports of shots fired. People who called 911 reported two Black males leaving the area on bikes.

The two were arrested about a mile from the scene. There was conflicting testimony from the arresting officers about whether other people were around at the time.

Robinson-Van Rader's motion to suppress evidence was ultimately dismissed. The court held that the search and arrest was supported by reasonable suspicion and that Robinson-Van Rader also couldn’t show he was targeted by race.

John Warren, a Boston attorney who represented Robinson-Van Rader, told me he was disappointed in the result for his client because the officers’ conduct was akin to randomly stopping Black men within the broad vicinity of a reported crime.

“I acknowledge it’s a close case, but I think it should have came out in our favor and that race likely played a role,” Warren said. “Having said that, I think it’s a good decision that gives clarity to the standard in these cases and will give people more of a voice in the system.”

As I covered in a previous column, research and experience shows that any U.S. driver followed for a short while will eventually violate traffic laws.

That reality -- coupled with a 1996 U.S. Supreme Court decision that essentially approved racial profiling in traffic enforcement -- has allowed U.S. police to rely on the practice as a key component of their enforcement strategies for decades.

With regard to street stops, courts have routinely allowed law enforcement to redefine hunches, intuition and plain racial stereotyping as suspicion of criminal behavior: Under the law, one can “reasonably” provoke police investigation by driving a certain model of vehicle or simply being present in a so-called “high-crime” area. Other stops have been upheld based on a person's sagging pants, or because they were repeatedly pulling up their pants; and for staring or glancing at police officers.

The Massachusetts high court’s ruling addresses those problems by creating a more accessible path to challenge patterns that the justices referred to as “selective enforcement” and “selective prosecution.”

The Robinson-Van Rader decision also extends the holding from an earlier case about police stops. That 2020 decision reduced the burden-of-proof for showing that traffic stops were racially motivated. The high court said those stronger protections – including the ability to review officers’ work history and other department records – apply to pedestrian stops and virtually any other manner of police investigation.

Even so, the tremendous discretion courts afford to law enforcement is evident even under Massachusetts’ uniquely protective standards.

Consider the competing narratives in Robinson-Van Rader’s case.

On one hand, there were credible eyewitness reports virtually tracking the suspected shooters from the scene and for a couple minutes as they rode down a bike path. Both officers testified that the two young men were acting nervously, and one testified that the defendants were the only two people walking in the area of the arrest.

On the other hand, the two were walking, not riding bikes, when they were stopped. The police relied on an entirely generic description that fit thousands of Black men and boys in Boston, and one officer testified that the area was “very commonly traveled” and that a “lot of people were just walking around.”

Robinson-Van Rader also introduced evidence showing that 90% of people arrested by the two officers in a year-long span were Black, although their patrol area was roughly 51% Black (The Youth Violence Strike Force and gang unit have been criticized for racially biased policing for years and is currently under investigation by the state attorney general’s office, the Associated Press reported a day after the Rader ruling).

Yet, both the lower court and the Supreme Judicial Court simply chose to credit the testimony that there was no one else around, rather than construing the conflict against the officers’ credibility or considering that question unsettled.

Despite those limitations, the court’s decision strengthens individual rights against unreasonable police intrusion, and it could even prompt police to improve their practices.











