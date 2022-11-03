Mastercard asks U.K. court to reverse ruling on millions of dead plaintiffs

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Mastercard appealing in $11 billion-plus “collective action”

Lower court ruling let claims of three million dead continue















LONDON (Reuters) - Mastercard asked a London court on Thursday to overturn a ruling in a 10 billion pound-plus ($11 billion-plus) collective action that allows the claims of around three million people who have died since the lawsuit began to continue.

The global payments processor is facing a lawsuit brought by consumer champion Walter Merricks on behalf of approximately 46 million adults in the United Kingdom, which became the first mass consumer action to be approved in the UK in 2021.

Mastercard says a lower court ruling that fixed the date for determining whether members of the claimant class are in the UK, based on when the lawsuit was filed rather than when the case was approved nearly five years later, sets “a very dangerous precedent”.

But lawyers representing Merricks say the court was entitled to consider “the interests of justice” when it set the so-called “domicile date”.

The mass action was filed back in 2016, alleging Mastercard charged excessive “interchange” fees, which retailers pay credit card companies when consumers use a card to shop, between May 1992 and June 2008 and that those fees were passed on to consumers as retailers raised prices.

The case was approved last year after a nearly five-year journey from the first-instance Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), which initially refused to give the go-ahead, to the UK Supreme Court and back.

In March, the CAT ruled the domicile date should be 2016, saying that excluding the claims of three million people who had died since the lawsuit was first filed “would be a windfall for Mastercard” as a result of the tribunal wrongly deciding not to approve it in 2017.

Merricks was too late to amend the lawsuit to substitute personal representatives for those who have died and Mastercard’s lawyer Sonia Tolaney told the Court of Appeal that the CAT wrongly tried to “overcome” that problem when it set the domicile date.

She also argued the CAT has wrongly claimed jurisdiction over potentially hundreds of thousands of people who are no longer in the UK.

But Merricks’ lawyer Marie Demetriou said the CAT was not “asserting jurisdiction ... it is certifying the claim, it is permitting the claim to continue”.

She added in court filings that a key purpose of the UK’s “collective proceedings” regime – roughly equivalent to U.S. class actions – is to “facilitate access to justice”.

The case is Merricks v Mastercard Incorporated and others, CA-2022-001064.

For Mastercard: Sonia Tolaney KC and Matthew Cook KC of One Essex Court, and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

For Merricks: Marie Demetriou KC, Victoria Wakefield KC and Allan Cerim of Brick Court Chambers, Anneliese Blackwood of Monckton Chambers, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.