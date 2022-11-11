McDonald's should face lawsuit over no-poach pacts, says Biden admin.

Summary

(Reuters) - The Biden administration has urged a U.S. appeals court to revive claims that McDonald's Corp violated federal antitrust law by requiring franchisees to agree not to hire away employees from corporate-owned stores.

The U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission in a joint brief on Thursday told the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that McDonald's "no-poach" agreements were unlawful on their face, and a federal judge should have required the company to show that they were a necessary feature of franchise agreements before dismissing a pair of consolidated lawsuits.

Two former McDonald's workers are appealing a June ruling by U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso in Chicago that dismissed their proposed class actions, which claim the agreements stifled competition and depressed their wages. The pacts barred franchisees from hiring people who worked at corporate stores for six months after they left their jobs.

The DOJ and FTC in their brief said that by limiting the pool of workers that McDonald's and its franchisees could hire, the no-poach agreements deprived workers of opportunities to improve their working conditions.

The Democratic attorneys general of 20 states and Washington, D.C. also filed a brief on Thursday backing the plaintiffs.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. Nor did lawyers for the plaintiffs.

McDonald's in court filings has said it stopped requiring franchisees to sign no-poach agreements in 2017. Several other major fast-food companies have taken the same step in recent years in response to probes by states.

In lawsuits filed in 2017 and 2019, the plaintiffs accused McDonald's of engaging in concerted activity with franchisees to restrict competition for employees. They alleged violations of the federal Sherman Act, a similar Illinois law, and a state law banning deceptive trade practices.

Alonso last year declined to certify a nationwide class, saying it would be inappropriate because geographic markets for low-skilled, low-wage labor tend to be small. McDonald's had said the nationwide class could include millions of workers, and the plaintiffs had estimated damages in the case at $2.74 billion.

Alonso then dismissed the cases in June. He said that because the no-poach pacts were ancillary to franchise agreements, which promote competition between businesses, they were not anticompetitive.

On Thursday, DOJ and the FTC said Alonso applied the wrong standard. The agreements were plainly anticompetitive because they limited competition for labor, the agencies said, and Alonso should have required McDonald's to show that the pacts were "reasonably necessary to achieve a pro-competitive objective" before dismissing the case.

The case is Deslandes v. McDonald's USA LLC, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-2333.

For the plaintiffs: Derek Brandt of McCune Wright Arevalo Vercoski Kusel Weck Brandt; Lin Chan of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

For McDonald's: Rachel Brass of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

