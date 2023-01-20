McKesson's $141 mln deal in investor suit over price-fixing gets initial OK

Summary

(Reuters) - A $141 million settlement between McKesson Corp and a class of shareholders accusing the drug distributor of hiding the fact that it profited from a price-fixing conspiracy among generic drugmakers has won preliminary approval from a federal judge.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco ruled Friday that the settlement, first announced in November, "appears to be fair, reasonable, and adequate." However, investors will still have a chance to object to the settlement before the approval becomes final.

A hearing on final approval and any objections is scheduled for June.

"We've had nearly five years of intense litigation in this case, so we're pleased to move another step forward towards final resolution and getting a strong recovery for the investors who were harmed here," said Spencer Burkholz of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, lead counsel for the investors.

A lawyer for McKesson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McKesson did not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement, which will be covered by insurance.

The deal resolves claims that McKesson knew that generic drugmakers were conspiring to hike the prices of their drugs in concert beginning around 2014 but failed to disclose that to investors, resulting in losses when state regulators announced a price-fixing investigation in 2017.

They said that concealing the price-fixing made McKesson's reports of its financial success materially false. McKesson itself was not accused of participating in price-fixing.

Regulatory probes into price fixing in the pharmaceutical industry have since resulted in federal criminal charges against multiple companies, more than $450 million in fines and a wave of civil litigation by state and federal regulators.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA, which were charged with price fixing in 2020, have pleaded not guilty. Other companies including Apotex Inc have pleaded guilty.

Teva agreed in January 2022 to pay $420 million to settle a related shareholder lawsuit without admitting wrongdoing.

The case is Evanston Police Pension Fund v. McKesson Corp, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 18-cv-06525.

For the plaintiffs: Spencer Burkholz of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

For McKesson: Sara Brody of Sidley Austin

[NOTE: This story has been updated with a comment from the plaintiffs' lawyers.]

