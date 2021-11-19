Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

McKinsey affiliate to pay $18 mln for compliance failures -U.S. securities regulator

The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday said an affiliate of consulting firm McKinsey & Company has agreed to pay $18 million for compliance failures in handling nonpublic information.

McKinsey's affiliate MIO Partners maintained inadequate policies and procedures to prevent McKinsey partners from misusing material nonpublic information they obtained as consultants to public companies and other McKinsey clients while they were simultaneously overseeing the affiliate’s investment decisions, the SEC said in a statement.

Reporting by Chris Prentice

