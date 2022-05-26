Miami has moment in the sun as new hot spot for big law firms

Summary

Summary Law firms Kirkland, Winston & Strawn, King & Spalding have opened Miami offices in 2022

South Florida has drawn Wall Street executives, tech companies

(Reuters) - Kirkland & Ellis and Winston & Strawn's recent office openings in Miami position it as the latest popular city for large law firms which are eager to follow the southern migration of lawyers and clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like other previously under-the-radar legal markets of Austin, Texas and Salt Lake City, Miami has gained traction, alongside growing workplace flexibility and a corporate lawyer talent shortage.

"In the very severe war for talent that exists right at the moment, if you can find a high-performing team, if you can find some practice groups that have good strong client relationships, you'll go after them," said Michael McKenney, a senior client advisor for the Citi Private Bank law firm group.

Florida has long been home to a few large law firms, including Greenberg Traurig, Holland & Knight and Akerman. Miami has also served as a bridge for U.S. lawyers working with Latin American clients.

The pandemic has helped Miami build a new client base, as Florida has drawn tech companies, in addition to formerly New York-based executives, bankers and fund managers.

Financial firms Elliott Management Corp, Thoma Bravo and Citadel have all said they are flocking south.

"Obviously, it did not escape our notice that during the course of the pandemic, you had Wall Street firms moving some of their operations into South Florida," said Randy Bassett, managing partner of King & Spalding's Miami office, which opened earlier this year.

Firms are also swooping into the state to scoop up Florida-based lawyers, as Winston & Strawn did to start its new office. Others like Kirkland have found their own lawyers willing to relocate.

King & Spalding already had about 50 lawyers in Florida, doing work for clients there in areas like litigation and healthcare, according to Bassett. He said several had already moved to South Florida during the pandemic.

Pandemic-era remote work has allowed some attorneys to move to Miami for personal reasons, like the warm climate and lack of state income tax, with law firms following, legal industry observers said.

The number of lawyers in Florida grew 19% between 2011 and 2021, making it the third fastest growing state for the profession, according to a 2021 American Bar Association report.

But Miami is still starting with an historically smaller legal market and lawyer talent pool than many other cities where large firms have built their ranks.

"The bandwidth for folks at the level of talent, in terms of having rates that would mesh well and the types of clients that some of these firms want to see, is limited," said Joshua Dull, a Miami-based partner at legal recruiting firm Major, Lindsey & Africa.

The rate differential could pose a challenge for law firms used to deeper-pocketed clients elsewhere.

According to Wolters Kluwer rate data collected in 2021, non-litigation partners in Miami billed a median of $552 per hour, while their counterparts in the more traditional legal markets of New York and Chicago billed at median rates of $1,175 and $886, respectively.

Large out-of-town firms have opened offices in Miami before, like Reed Smith and Polsinelli in the 2010s. But this round of entrances could herald a larger-scale influx.

"You've seen other firms coming into this market, and the motivation for looking at this market, I think has evolved, along with the market itself," said Enrique Martin, who left Jones Day to lead Winston & Strawn's new Miami office.

"It's not just about coming into the market to capture Latin American work anymore," he said. "It's about entering a city that's become an important financial hub."

