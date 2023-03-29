Michigan health system to pay $69 mln over claims of illegal referrals

Law Firms Dickinson Wright PLLC Follow















(Reuters) - Covenant Health System, which operates more than 20 healthcare facilities in Michigan, and two doctors have agreed to pay more than $69 million to settle claims by federal and state authorities that doctors provided referrals to Covenant in exchange for kickbacks.

The settlements, announced on Wednesday by Eastern District of Michigan U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison, stem from a whistleblower lawsuit filed in 2012 by Stacy Goldsholl, a doctor who worked at Covenant for five years. Goldsholl will receive about $12.4 million from the settlements, according to Ison's office.

Authorities said that Covenant billed federal health insurance programs like Medicare for services referred by doctors who had improper financial relationships with the company, violating the federal False Claims Act. Those doctors allegedly included Mark Adams and Asim Yunus, who reached separate settlements.

Lawyers for Covenant, Adams and Yunus did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The defendants did not any admit wrongdoing.

Covenant's kickbacks to Adams included overcompensating him during his employment at the company and letting him use its staff and management services for free, authorities alleged. Covenant contracted with Yunus to serve as a medical director from 2011 and 2015, they said.

Covenant finalized its settlement in 2021, and has paid $67.2 million to the federal government and $1.8 million to the state. The case remained under seal while the investigation of Adams and Yunus continued.

Adams has paid the federal government about $406,000, and Yunus will pay about $346,000, Ison's office said.

A lawyer for Goldsholl declined to comment.

The case is United States ex rel Goldsholl v. Covenant Healthcare System, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, No. 1:12-cv-15422.

For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonny Zajac

For Goldsholl: David Haron of Hoyer Law Group

For Covenant: Andrew Sparks of Dickinson Wright

For Adams: Louis Gabel of Jones Day

For Yunus: Robert Iwrey of The Health Law Partners











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.