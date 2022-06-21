Michigan inmate receives nine years in federal prison for threats to judges

Nathon Zink appears in an undated photo from the Michigan Department of Corrections. Michigan Department of Corrections/Handout via Reuters

Summary Prosecutors say inmate's letter to federal court claimed to contain anthrax

Sentencing comes amid rising threats to judges nationally

(Reuters) - A Michigan inmate was sentenced on Tuesday to more than nine years in federal prison for mailing letters threatening to kidnap, sexually assault and kill state and federal judges and falsely claiming to be sending anthrax to a court.

Nathon Zink, 35, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Hala Jarbou in Lansing, Michigan, after he admitted in March to mailing the letters while in state custody, including one in which he said he would follow judges home and "finish them off."

That threat was contained in a letter Zink sent to the U.S. District Court in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sept. 3, 2020, that he also claimed contained the biological agent anthrax. Authorities later determined the letter was safe and did not contain it.

Prosecutors said Zink sent an earlier letter to someone on Aug. 20 threatening to kidnap the letter's recipient and a family member and sexually abuse the recipient. Prosecutors did not identify the recipient.

The 112-month federal sentence will be served consecutively with the state court sentences he is currently serving and came after he pleaded guilty in March to mailing threatening communications.

The sentencing came amid a rise in threats to the judiciary and concerns about security. The U.S. Marshals Service said federal judges were subject to 4,511 threats and inappropriate communications in 2021, up from 926 such incidents in 2015.

Most recently, a California man carrying a handgun, ammunition, a crowbar and pepper spray was arrested outside the Maryland home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on June 8 and was indicted for attempted assassination.

At the time of his offense, Zink had been in the custody of the Michigan Department of Corrections since 2010 for crimes including home invasion, unlawful possession of firearms and arson, according to department records.

Joanna Kloet, his lawyer, in a court filing said Zink at the time had been upset by a state-court judge's denial of his request to defer payments on the restitution in the arson case.

Zink, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and depression, "did not intend to truly hurt anyone," wrote Kloet, who noted her client had no way to go visit the state court judge or obtain anthrax while in custody.

But prosecutors said that Jarbou, in sentencing Zink, noted that his extensive criminal history indicated he was "capable of hurting others."

The case is United States v. Zink, U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan, No. 22-cr-00022.

For the United States: Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Biksacky

For Zink: Assistant Federal Public Defender Joanna Kloet

