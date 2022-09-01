Military families sue U.S. Navy over jet fuel in Pearl Harbor water supply

The guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) arrives for a scheduled port visit in this U.S. Navy handout picture taken at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Johans Chavarro/Handout

(Reuters) - Four military families formerly stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam say they were poisoned after thousands of gallons of jet fuel were released into their water supply by the U.S. Navy and seek to hold the government accountable for negligence, failure to warn and emotional distress.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Hawaii federal court, the Feindt, Freeman, Simic and Wyatt families said they have developed serious health issues - including daily seizures, lesions and migraines - after the Navy inadvertently released jet fuel into their water supply last year and failed to warn them of the dangers in a timely fashion.

They said the government is liable under the Federal Tort Claims Act for their physical impairment, their suffering and potential future illnesses. Exposure to chemicals in jet fuel, like benzene, has been associated with aplastic anemia, leukemia and potentially multiple myeloma, the suit said.

The Navy didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. During a congressional hearing in January, Rear Admiral Blake Converse said of the spills, "The Navy caused this problem. We own it, and we’re gonna fix it.”

The claims relate to two releases of jet fuel at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility that occurred in May and November of 2021. The facility sits on top of the aquifer that provides water to tens of thousands of O'ahu residents including families stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The spills have been blamed in military reports on operating error by Navy employees.

The families claim the government actively downplayed concerns about contaminated water, including by waiting 12 days to announce the spill after the November incident. The suit said the Navy needed to notify within 24 hours to align with the U.S. Safe Drinking Water Act and Environmental Protection Agency disclosure requirements.

The government has refused to recognize long-term illnesses the water has caused, according to plaintiffs' attorney Kristina Baehr of Austin-based Just Well Law.

“These families were literally smelling gasoline in their sinks," Baehr said. She said that tens of thousands of people could file similar suits, including hundreds of clients she currently represents.

The Pentagon announced in March plans to shut down the storage facility.

The case is Patrick Feindt Jr. et al., v the United States of America, United States District Court for the District of Hawaii, No. 1:22-cv-397.

For the plaintiffs: Kristina Baehr and James Baehr of Just Well Law and Lyle Hosoda of Lyle Hosoda & Associates

For the government: Not immediately available

