Military insurance program sued over exclusion of sex reassignment surgery

(Reuters) - A U.S. Marine veteran has filed a lawsuit over the refusal of TRICARE, the federal insurance program for military service members and veterans, to cover gender-affirming surgeries for his transgender daughter.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in Portland, Maine, says the refusal is based on an "antiquated" 1976 federal statute that lists "gender change" surgery as a cosmetic procedure not eligible for coverage.

"I just want what others who have served their country want — the ability to take care of my family," the plaintiff, named only as John Doe, said in a statement. "My family has served right alongside me. My wife and I want our daughter to be healthy and happy like any parents would."

Doe's lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense says that the law violates the right to due process and equal protection under the 5th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution by discriminating against her on the basis of sex and transgender status.

The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Doe, who lives in Sagadahoc County, Maine, served in the military for 23 years and was honorably discharged, according to the lawsuit. His daughter, named as Jane Doe, was diagnosed in 2018 at age 17 with gender dysphoria, the distress that comes from identifying as a gender different from the one assigned at birth.

TRICARE has denied coverage for Jane Doe, who is covered by her father's plan, to have laser hair removal and facial feminization surgery, meaning that she had to pay for those procedures out of pocket, according to the lawsuit. It has also denied coverage of vaginoplasty, a gender-affirming genital surgery, meaning Jane Doe has not been able to get that procedure, the lawsuit said.

Doe said the 1976 law reflected "remnants of the decades-old fallacy and bias that gender affirming surgeries are cosmetic, for purposes of beautification, and frivolous," rather than medically necessary.

The case is Doe v. Austin, U.S. District Court for the District of Maine, No. 2:22-cv-00368.

For plaintiffs: Ethan Dowling and Shane McCammon of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe; and Jennifer Levi and Bennett Klein of GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD)

For the government: not available

