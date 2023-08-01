Mine safety law could cover non-mining businesses, split US court rules

Signage is seen at the entrance of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Aug 1 (Reuters) - A divided U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled the federal law regulating mine safety may apply to contractors such as trucking companies even when they are not working at a mine, but the court said the U.S. Department of Labor must clarify its scope.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in a 2-1 ruling threw out a federal review board's decision holding that the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) had no authority over a West Virginia facility where KC Transport Inc maintained trucks used to haul various loads, including coal from a mine four miles away.

MSHA, a part of the Labor Department, had fined KC $8,200 for violating a rule requiring trucks involved in mining to be "blocked against motion" while undergoing repairs.

The D.C. Circuit said federal mine safety law is ambiguous as to when it applies to equipment, such as trucks and other vehicles, that is not permanently located at a mine, and ordered the Labor Department to flesh out its views on the issue.

U.S. Circuit Judge Robert Wilkins, writing for the majority, said that because the law is unclear, the department's position should be afforded deference by the review board and courts as long as it is reasonable.

The department and lawyers for KC Transport did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MSHA cited KC in 2019 after an inspector visited a site in Emmett, West Virginia, where the company maintained a fleet of trucks. The site was a few miles from a coal mine operated by Ramaco Resources, which contracted with KC to transport coal to a nearby processing plant.

The Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission, an independent agency that reviews MSHA citations, ruled last year that the mine safety law only applies at extraction sites or on roads immediately connected to them.

The Labor Department appealed, claiming federal law unambiguously gave MSHA authority over facilities "used in" mining activity, such as KC's maintenance area.

Tuesday's panel majority concluded that the law was not as clear as the department had claimed, requiring the agency to more thoroughly analyze where MSHA's jurisdiction ends.

"Certain equipment — like a truck — is mobile, and without a clear locational limit, it is impossible to ensure MSHA could monitor the equipment’s location and complete the statutorily mandated inspection requirements," Wilkins wrote.

Wilkins, an appointee of Democratic former President Barack Obama, was joined by U.S. Circuit Judge Florence Pan, who was appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden.

Circuit Judge Justin Walker, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, dissented, saying that treating any site not located at a mine or a processing plant as a "mine" would lead to absurd results never contemplated by Congress.

"If the act has no geographic limit, the agency could inspect contractors anywhere they go — including at their homes," Walker wrote.

The case is Secretary of Labor v. KC Transport Inc, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 22-1071.

For the Department of Labor: Susannah Maltz and Emily Scott

For KC Transport: James McHugh and Christopher Pence of Hardy Pence

For the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission: Thaddeus Riley

