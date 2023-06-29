Mississippi judge, dismissing gun charge, assails Supreme Court gun ruling

Summary Ruling rejecting felon gun possession ban applies only to single defendant

Judge takes issue with landmark Bruen ruling and with conservative doctrine of originalism

June 29 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Mississippi has dismissed criminal charges brought against a man for owning a firearm despite an earlier felony conviction, while delivering a scathing criticism of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that he said compelled his decision.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves in Jackson ruled on Wednesday that permanently prohibiting Jessie Bullock from owning a gun because of a felony conviction would violate the right to bear arms under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution because it was not consistent with the nation's historical tradition of gun regulation.

But Reeves harshly criticized that standard, established last year by the Supreme Court in its landmark New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen ruling, saying it offered "no accepted rules for what counts as evidence" in analyzing the historical tradition.

The judge said his ruling applied only to Bullock's case, and did not strike down the federal law barring felons from owning guns.

The office of the U.S. Attorney in Jackson, which prosecuted the case, and a lawyer for Bullock did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Though he ruled against the government, Reeves criticized so-called originalism, the conservative judicial philosophy underlying Bruen which holds that the Constitution should be interpreted as it was understood when it was written, as unworkable. For much of American history, he said, interpretation of the Constitution has changed to incorporate modern values, as in the 2015 ruling legalizing same-sex marriage.

"The next generation will have its own conceptions of liberty," he wrote. "It will interpret the principles of the Constitution, enduring as they are, differently than this generation has interpreted them. Change is unstoppable."

Reeves has raised concerns about Bruen throughout the case. Last year, he suggested that the court should hire an expert historian to analyze the nation's historical tradition, an idea both prosecutors and the defense rejected.

The judge on Wednesday said it was "disappointing" that he had to decide the case without any input from professional historians, either in Bullock's case or in more than a hundred other federal court decisions cited by the government that upheld the felon possession ban.

"It is unsurprising that the government relies on jurisprudence filled with such methodological flaws," he wrote. "The same errors define the Supreme Court's own Second Amendment jurisprudence."

Bullock was convicted of assault and manslaughter after a deadly bar fight in 1992, and served 15 years in prison, according to the opinion. He was indicted for possessing a gun in 2018, and has been free on bond.

Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York















