Mississippi prosecutor ducks lawsuit claiming racial bias in jury selection

Summary

Summary Related documents 5th Circuit dismisses lawsuit against Curtis Flowers' prosecutor

Lawsuit claims prosecutor discriminates against Black potential jurors

(Reuters) - A divided federal appeals court on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit accusing a long-serving district attorney in Mississippi of regularly discriminating against Black people by striking them from juries due to their race.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 that four Black Mississippi residents eligible for jury service and a local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People lacked standing to sue Montgomery County District Attorney Doug Evans.

U.S. Circuit Judge Leslie Southwick wrote that while discriminatory strikes have happened to others, the plaintiffs had not alleged an immediate threat that it would happen to them.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Eligibility for jury service is not enough," he wrote.

Chris Kemmitt, a lawyer for the plaintiffs at the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, said the plaintiffs are considering their options.

Evans, who is seeking election as a judge, could not be reached for comment.

The lawsuit was filed after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019 threw out the conviction of Curtis Flowers, a Black death row inmate who had been tried for a sixth time for a 1996 quadruple murder conviction, finding Evans unlawfully blocked Black potential jurors.

The charges were later dropped, and Flowers, whose case was featured in the podcast series "In the Dark," was freed after nearly 23 years in prison in December 2019, a month after the Attala County chapter of the NAACP sued.

The novel lawsuit accused Evans of violating Black potential jurors' rights to equal protection under the law under the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment by engaging in a racially discriminatory practice of striking them.

The lawsuit cited the multiple trials in Flowers' case, as well as data showing that in over 200 prosecutions between 1992 and 2017, Evans’ office struck Black jurors at 4.4 times the rate it struck white ones.

Thursday's decision upheld a lower-court judge's dismissal of the case. Southwick's opinion was joined by a fellow appointee of former Republican President George W. Bush, U.S. Circuit Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod.

U.S. Circuit Judge Gregg Costa, an appointee of former Democratic President Barack Obama, dissented, saying given the data they presented, it was "hard to imagine what more they could have offered to prove an impending injury."

"Abandoning this type of civil rights suit that historically has allowed excluded jurors to participate in our justice system impairs the jury right itself," wrote Costa, who is leaving the bench in August.

The case is Attala County, Mississippi Branch of the NAACP, et al, v. Evans, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-60913.

For the plaintiffs: Chris Kemmitt of the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund

For Evans: Scott Stewart of the Mississippi Attorney General's Office

Read more:

Citing racial bias, U.S. high court tosses black man's murder conviction

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.