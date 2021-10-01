Column: MoFo SCOTUS co-chairs: Keep your eye on these two justices as new term begins

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett walks with Chief Justice John Roberts following an investiture ceremony at the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court will return to live oral arguments on Oct. 4, after more than a year of phone-only arguments during the pandemic. But there’s a twist. During COVID, the court changed its procedures, eliminating free-for-all questioning in lieu of questions by each justice in order of seniority. The court is bringing back the free-for-all when in-person arguments resume, but justices also will have an opportunity, after that initial round of open questions, to follow up individually.

Morrison & Foerster’s appellate co-chairs, Deanne Maynard and Joseph Palmore, said the new protocol will likely add time to arguments that were already stretched by the COVID format. But the court’s continuation of the justice-by-justice question period, the MoFo partners said, is a sign that the court saw benefits from giving each justice a chance to get answers from advocates.

How will Supreme Court lawyers adapt to the new procedures? Maynard said she’ll be watching to see if Justice Clarence Thomas, famously silent in the court’s old free-for-all format but a voluble participant in last term’s arguments, takes advantage of the new justice-by-justice question time. Palmore, meanwhile, said his eyes will be on Justice Elena Kagan, who, in his view, put the Socratic method to effective use in one-on-one questions.

“Oral argument is the first time that the justices actually have an opportunity to interact with each other on a case,” Palmore said. He and Maynard said they’re eager to see if the new format enhances that conversation.

