Montana, oil groups challenge Portland's fossil fuel terminal ban

Summary Portland's ban said to be first of its kind

New lawsuit says ban will drive up fuel costs and disrupt trade















(Reuters) - The state of Montana and regional fossil fuel industry groups have sued Portland, Oregon, over its ban on building new bulk fossil fuel storage facilities, arguing the city’s prohibition is discriminatory and will cause costly fuel shortages.

The lawsuit, filed in Portland federal court on Tuesday seeks to stop the city from enforcing policies the plaintiffs, including the Western Energy Alliance, claim will stymie critical fuel shipping operations in the fourth largest port on the West Coast.

A spokesperson for Portland mayor’s office declined to comment Wednesday.

The city’s ban was first passed in 2015 through changes to local zoning law, and specifically blocked the construction of new and expanded fossil fuel storage facilities exceeding two million gallons. The ordinances were the first time an American city had attempted to address climate change through zoning measures restricting bulk storage, local officials said at the time.

The plaintiffs said Tuesday the city’s policies violate the U.S. Constitution's interstate commerce clause by essentially blocking more fuel imports and stopping the expansion of infrastructure to take advantage of existing railroads and pipelines that lead into the city, which could be used to connect Midwestern coal and fuel supplies to Asian markets.

And exceptions for fuel shipping into city gas stations, airports and existing terminals that almost exclusively serve regional markets shows the policies are intentionally discriminatory, according to the lawsuit.

“One state or municipality cannot legitimately stop products from other states based on a misguided political agenda,” said Kathleen Sgamma, president of Western Energy Alliance, in a statement.

The case is State of Montana v. City of Portland, U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon, No. 3:23-cv-00219.

For the plaintiffs: Joshua Sasaki and Steven Liday of Miller Nash

For Portland: Not immediately available.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.