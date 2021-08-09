More McDonald’s investors sue to see records over misconduct scandals

Summary The investors say McDonald's hasn't given them full access to records they first demanded last summer

The investors hope to investigate how the company handled misconduct claims facing McDonald's former CEO and ex-head of Human Relations

(Reuters) - More McDonald's shareholders have sued the fast food chain in a Wilmington, Delaware state court to see certain documents related to the company’s handling of top executives' alleged sexual misconduct.

The shareholders, led by union The Detectives’ Endowment Association Inc, sued McDonald’s in the Delaware Chancery Court, according to a complaint made public Friday. The suit seeks to investigate whether the company breached its fiduciary duty in connection with the promotions and later firings of former CEO Steve Easterbrook and former head of Human Relations, David Fairhurst, according to the complaint.

"McDonald’s record of sexual misconduct among its leadership may explain the Company’s history of tolerating pervasive sexual harassment and discrimination, another area that the Demands intend to investigate," the investors said in their complaint.

Easterbrook received a severance package estimated at $41.8 million after the company fired him in 2019 for having an improper consensual relationship with an employee. He was not accused of harassment. Easterbrook previously apologized for his actions.

Fairhurst did not respond to requests for comment and his attorney was not immediately known.

McDonald’s has since sued him for allegedly lying about the number of employees he had inappropriate relationships with.

The suit comes just over a week after the company’s board and adviser Morgan Lewis & Bockius were accused of mishandling sexual misconduct, harassment and racial discrimination claims against some of McDonald’s top executives.

The board has denied any wrongdoing. The firm has yet to respond to the allegations.

Other investors sued to inspect the company’s books over sexual harassment claims last August, but that action was voluntarily dismissed in May 2021 after the plaintiffs filed a derivative suit, court records show.

The shareholders behind Friday’s suit said they've received no records of the company’s three investigations into Easterbrook’s conduct. They also claimed that they’ve received few documents about Fairhurst’s termination.

The investors cited meeting notes they received that said that Fairhurst had violated the company's harassment policies and was warned about his excessive drinking at company events in the years before he was fired. The investors allege he only received a “slap on the wrist” in the form of forfeiting half of his stock bonus because of his close relationship with Easterbrook.

A representative for McDonald's said in a statement Friday that the company "has fully satisfied our obligations to the stockholders who had requested records. The claims that we haven’t are meritless.”

The case is The Detectives' Endowment Association Inc. et al. v. McDonald's Corporation, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2021-0673.

For the shareholders: Mark Lebovitch and Gregory Varallo of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann; Brian Robbins and Gregory Del Gaizo of Robbins; and Jeffrey Golan, Jeffrey A Barrack and Michael Toomey of Barrack, Rodos & Bacine

Counsel information for McDonald's was not immediately known.

Read more:

McDonald’s board, Morgan Lewis sued over harassment, discrimination scandals

McDonald's can sue ousted CEO over alleged lies about affairs: judge