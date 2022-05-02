Morningstar to pay $1.15 mln to settle SEC's mortgage security claims

People exit the headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Morningstar Inc has tentatively agreed to pay a $1.15 million fine to settle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its rating of commercial mortgage-backed securities in 2015 and 2016.

The SEC sued Morningstar's former credit rating unit last year in Manhattan federal court, alleging it had violated securities laws by letting analysts adjust credit rating models for about $30 billion of mortgage securities, resulting in lower payouts to investors.

In a quarterly report filed Friday, the company disclosed that it had agreed to settle the lawsuit on April 12 without admitting wrongdoing. The deal requires internal approval by the SEC and sign-off from U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams.

A spokesperson for the SEC declined to comment, and Morningstar did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. The company said in its filing that the fine will not have a material impact on its operations.

Based in Chicago, Morningstar is also known for its investment research, including for mutual funds and asset management.

In a complaint last February, the SEC said Morningstar violated securities laws by letting analysts make undisclosed adjustments to "key stresses" underlying ratings for 30 CMBS transactions.

The SEC said this sometimes benefited issuers that paid for the ratings by lowering the resulting interest rates owed to investors.

Abrams trimmed the case in January, dismissing a claim that Morningstar Credit Ratings failed to identify the version of the methodologies used to determine individual credit ratings.

The judge said the agency could pursue claims that Morningstar failed to provide users with a general understanding of its methodology for rating commercial mortgage-backed securities and lacked effective internal controls over its ratings process.

The SEC sued Morningstar Credit Ratings LLC, which no longer offers credit ratings. Morningstar Inc now operates credit ratings through its subsidiary DBRS Morningstar.

The case is SEC v Morningstar Credit Ratings LLC, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-01359.

For the SEC: James Connor

For Morningstar: Benjamin Mundel of Sidley Austin

