Morrison & Foerster lures SDNY prosecutor to white collar defense team

Summary Law firms Edward Imperatore joins from U.S. attorney's office for the SDNY

(Reuters) - Morrison & Foerster has hired longtime New York federal prosecutor Edward Imperatore, who has worked on cases brought against General Motors Co and a former American Realty Capital Partners executive.

The San Francisco-founded law firm said Wednesday it added Imperatore to its investigations and white collar defense group as a partner in New York. He joins from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York where he most recently served as a senior member of the securities and commodities fraud unit, the 1,000-lawyer firm said.

In almost 10 years as an assistant U.S. attorney, Imperatore led prosecutions and trials in matters including the accounting fraud case against the chief financial officer of American Realty Capital Partners and a case against a Wall Street investment analyst who was found guilty on charges of making about $1.5 million trading inside information about an acquisition of ADT Corp.

He also worked on the legal team that brought criminal charges against General Motors over faulty ignition switches, according to a 2015 statement. The auto company agreed to pay $900 million as part of a deferred prosecution agreement.

Imperatore also worked in the office's complex frauds and cybercrime unit and has experience with accounting fraud, insider trading, market manipulation and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, Morrison & Foerster said.

Morrison & Foerster has recruited a handful of Justice Department attorneys in recent months, including former federal prosecutors in California, Pennsylvania and New York, and a former associate deputy attorney general at DOJ.

