Morrison & Foerster securities litigator jumps to Baker Botts in N.Y.















(Reuters) - Texas-founded law firm Baker Botts said Monday that it has hired securities litigation partner James Beha from Morrison & Foerster in New York.

Beha, who spent 10 years at Morrison & Foerster, represents public companies, corporate officers and directors in mainly private securities cases. Among his past clients are underwriter groups that included Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, tech company BlackBerry Ltd, and real estate investment trust Farmland Partners, according to his archived former bio.

He said rising inflation, higher interest rates and geopolitical turmoil are all helping to drive investor litigation.

"Anytime there's choppy waters in the economy, you end up with private securities litigation," he said.

Baker Botts litigation department co-chair Bridget Moore said in a statement that the firm expects litigation activity to remain high this year. The firm's national securities litigation practice has 29 members.

Morrison & Foerster lost its securities litigation, enforcement and white collar defense group co-chair earlier this year when Mark R.S. Foster joined Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in Palo Alto.

A spokesperson for San Francisco-founded Morrison & Foerster thanked Beha for his contributions and said the firm wished him well.

