Most judges in survey support U.S. Supreme Court having ethics code

Congress is considering legislation requiring court to adopt one

(Reuters) - Hundreds of judges nationwide believe that U.S. Supreme Court justices should be subject to an ethics code, according to a poll released Wednesday, with one saying they should set a "very high bar for the rest of us to emulate."

The National Judicial College, which provides training to judges nationally, said that in a survey of more than 12,000 of its alumni, 97% of the 859 judges who responded agreed Supreme Court justices should be bound by an ethics code.

The survey was conducted after Senior U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton at an NJC event in May became the rare federal judge to express support publicly for a Supreme Court ethics code, saying it "unimaginable" that part of the judiciary was not subject to one.

The Washington, D.C.-based judge did so after the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee earlier that month advanced a bill to require the Supreme Court to adopt an ethics code.

Democrats backed the bill while calling for conservative Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from cases involving the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack after text messages showed his wife, Ginni Thomas, encouraged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Lower-court federal judges are already subject to a code of conduct. But while Supreme Court justices consult the code and other sources for ethical guidance, they are not bound by it.

The Supreme Court did not respond to requests for comment. But in his 2011 end-of-the-year report, Chief Justice John Roberts said the court had "no reason" to adopt the code because “every Justice seeks to follow high ethical standards."

The NJC said many survey respondents said that public confidence in the judiciary could be undermined if Supreme Court justices are not bound by ethical standards. But the NJC said some judges wondered who could enforce a code of ethics.

"It can’t be enforced by any traditional discipline process, so it would essentially be an aspirational code," wrote Magistrate Court Judge Mike Oths of Boise, Idaho.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Bernadette Baum

