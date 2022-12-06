From murder charges to case dismissed: N.Y. nurse gets pro bono team's help















(Reuters) - When Manhattan nurse Tracy McCarter in 2020 was charged with second-degree murder for fatally stabbing her allegedly abusive husband, the indictment was all too common – but the outcome was exceedingly rare.

Common because one-third of women imprisoned in New York for homicide were abused by the person they killed at around the time of the offense, according to a state correctional department study.

And rare because McCarter, whose case became a cause célèbre for activists against domestic violence, attracted a team of pro bono lawyers from four well-known firms within days of her arrest.

Most often when lawyers in private practice take on criminal defense cases pro bono, they do so on appeal, after the defendant has already been convicted.

Not this time.

The defense team, working on parallel tracks, sought a deal with prosecutors. Arguing that McCarter acted in self-defense, they urged Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to dismiss the charges, as did multiple women's advocacy groups. At the same time, the lawyers were preparing for trial, which had been scheduled to begin last week.

“This case should never have been charged as a murder case,” Kaplan Hecker & Fink name partner Sean Hecker, who led the way in assembling the defense team, told me.

Tracy McCarter. Photo Courtesy of Tracy McCarter

Still, he credits his 47-year-old client for being "the most important member of our team," pointing to, for example their meeting in March with prosecutors led by Bragg. "Tracy told her story, and it was raw and emotional and difficult," Hecker said. "She told the truth."

Public pressure was a factor as well, with organizations that focus on domestic violence issues sending letters, signing petitions and staging rallies urging the DA to back down.

After plea bargain attempts fell short and the eve of trial was approaching, Bragg was left with two options: try McCarter for murder or drop the charges.

He chose the latter, asking the court on Nov. 18 to dismiss the case. “I cannot proceed to trial on a charge that I do not believe in," he wrote.

On Friday, state Supreme Court Justice Diane Kiesel granted the request, albeit reluctantly.

"The Court finds no compelling reason to dismiss the indictment, but for the District Attorney's unwillingness to

proceed," she wrote. "It is not in the interest of justice for the Court to engage in a futile and unseemly standoff with the District Attorney."

She also quoted a letter to the court from the victim's brother, who said that the family is "unequivocally opposed to these charges being dismissed and we have forcefully communicated that to the DA."

Prosecutors could still bring lesser manslaughter charges against McCarter, Kiesel noted, and said she would wait to seal the case for 60 days.

A Bragg spokeswoman, Emily Tuttle, said via email that the office is "examining our options, discussing with defense counsel, and expect to reach a conclusion before the end of the 60-day stay of sealing.”

McCarter's case attracted media attention from day one.

A Black woman who worked as a nurse while also pursuing her master’s degree in nursing at Columbia University, McCarter was separated from her husband, James Murray, who was white.

McCarter said Murray showed up at her home drunk and demanding money. He had a history of abusive behavior, and she said she picked up a kitchen knife in self-defense. He stumbled, accidentally falling on the blade, she said.

Sanctuary for Families, a New York nonprofit that aids victims of domestic violence, reached out to Hecker soon after McCarter’s March 3, 2020, arraignment about taking on her case, he told me.

Hecker said he’d worked with the organization before but that he knew he “didn’t have the bandwidth” to do it alone.

He turned to friends, tapping Susman Godfrey partner Jacob Buchdahl, Dechert partner Jeffrey Brown and ZMO Law’s Tess Cohen, who is currently running for Bronx DA.

The group "juggled schedules" in spearheading the defense, Hecker said. "There was not one clear leader all the time."

A big piece of their job was dealing with changes in how the case was prosecuted. The charges were brought under Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus Vance, who did not run for re-election. But Bragg, in a pre-election tweet, signaled his support for McCarter. Using the hashtag #IStandWithTracy, Bragg wrote that “prosecuting a domestic violence survivor who acted in self-defense is unjust.”

Kiesel in her opinion wrote that she was concerned about the public perception of Bragg's position, amid an election campaign, but she added that, in the end, she accepted his decision to dismiss the case.

Before Bragg dropped the charges, and prior to the court's decision last week to accept his move, Hecker's team maneuvered for plea deals. According to court papers, prosecutors agreed to a highly unusual Alford plea — which does not require an admission of guilt — to second-degree manslaughter and menacing.

The judge nixed the deal at a hearing in May, finding it unwarranted under the circumstances as well as barred on technical grounds.

In August, Kiesel rebuffed a second plea attempt to dismiss the murder indictment and charge McCarter with manslaughter. In her ruling she called the prosecution’s motion “tepid,” and wrote that the concern over whether the murder charge was warranted could be "addressed and ameliorated at trial.”

Or not.

Ultimately, Bragg said he had reasonable doubt as to whether McCarter stabbed Murray with the degree of intent required for a second-degree murder conviction. And, as such, he wrote to the judge in dropping all charges, "I cannot responsibly go forward."











