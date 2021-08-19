Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
NASA temporarily halts work on lunar lander contract pending court case

The NASA logo is seen at Kennedy Space Center ahead of the NASA/SpaceX launch of a commercial crew mission to the International Space Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - NASA has agreed to temporarily halt work on a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract awarded to Elon Musk's SpaceX after Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the U.S government, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.

Blue Origin said this week its lawsuit filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Friday was "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA’s Human Landing System." A U.S. judge set an Oct. 14 hearing on the case. NASA has voluntarily agreed to halt work on the contract until Nov. 1, according to court documents.

Reporting by David Shepardson
