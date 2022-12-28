N.C. limits on farmworker union organizing upheld by appeals court

Summary

Summary Related documents 2017 law limits voluntary recognition, dues collection

Union said law unconstitutional, discriminates against Latino workers















(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday rejected a farmworker union's challenge to a North Carolina law that significantly limits efforts to organize the state's largely Latino agricultural workforce.

A three-judge 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel said a provision of the 2017 law that bars farms from voluntarily recognizing unions as their workers' bargaining representatives as part of settlements in employment-related litigation does not violate the free-speech rights of unions and workers, reversing a judge who had blocked the measure.

The court affirmed the judge's ruling that upheld a separate provision prohibiting agreements that require employers to deduct union dues from farmworkers' paychecks.

Along with the free-speech and other constitutional claims, the 4th Circuit rejected arguments by the Farm Labor Organizing Committee (FLOC) that the law was racially discriminatory because it singled out an industry where about 95% of workers statewide are Latino. FLOC is the only farmworker union in North Carolina.

FLOC, which is represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the office of North Carolina's Democratic Attorney General, Josh Stein, which defended the law.

North Carolina is one of nearly 30 U.S. states with "right to work" laws prohibiting requirements that workers join unions as a condition of employment. Republicans who backed the 2017 law said it would strengthen the existing protections and reduce regulatory burdens on farms.

Bargaining units are typically formed after workplace elections, but employers can voluntarily recognize unions and sometimes do so in settling lawsuits over wages and working conditions. The North Carolina law prohibits agricultural employers from entering into those arrangements.

FLOC in a 2017 lawsuit claimed that because it is the only agricultural union affected by the law, its right to equal protection under the U.S. Constitution had been violated. The union also said the law violates farmworkers' constitutional rights to free speech and free association and discriminated against them based on their race.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs in Winston-Salem, North Carolina last year blocked the provision of the law barring union recognition in settlements. She said the provision was unconstitutional and improperly barred any settlement agreement between an agricultural employer and a labor union.

But the 4th Circuit on Wednesday said all the settlement provision does is prevent employers from being forced to affiliate with unions.

"The settlement provision does not prevent farmworkers from affiliating with lawyers, nor does it foreclose any legal cause of action," Circuit Judge Diana Gribbon Motz wrote.

The court said the provision involving union dues does not violate FLOC's free-speech rights because it applies to any agricultural union. It also does not violate workers' constitutional rights because there is no evidence the law was enacted with a discriminatory purpose, Motz wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges Toby Heytens and Julius Richardson.

The case is Farm Labor Organizing Committee v. Stein, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1499.

For the FLOC: Kristi Lee Graunke of the ACLU of North Carolina

For the state: Matthew Tulchin of the North Carolina Department of Justice

Read more:

Farmworker union challenges N.C. law restricting dues checkoffs, legal settlements











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.