Nevada shifts February bar exam online amid Omicron surge

Summary The state had planned to give the attorney licensing exam in person next month

Instead, it will give a stripped down, remote version of the test

(Reuters) - Nevada appears to be the first U.S. jurisdiction to move its February bar exam online as COVID-19 cases spike across the country.

Instead of a two-day, in person bar exam on Feb. 22 and 23, bar examinees in the state will now take a stripped down, remote two-day test that does not include the 200-question Multistate Bar Exam, the State Bar of Nevada said Thursday.

The Supreme Court of Nevada ordered the attorney licensing exam moved online due to concerns over current COVID conditions, according to a message on the state bar’s website. It noted that Nevada has experience giving the bar exam online, as it did so in July 2020 and February 2021 before returning to in-person testing last summer.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Nevada was an early adopter of online bar exams in the initial months of the pandemic, announcing in May 2020 that it would give a remote exam in July — becoming just the third state to do so.

Nevada’s upcoming exam will consist of seven Nevada essay questions and two Nevada performance tests. The state is allowing examinees a one-time deferral to July 2022 if they prefer to take an in-person exam.

Starting in the summer of 2020, the National Conference of Bar Examiners provided jurisdictions with the option of administering either an in-person or online exam, but announced in June that it planned to return exclusively to in-person testing next month.

Read more:

'I sort of panicked.' Tech problems hit remote bar exam

Will this week mark the end of the remote bar exam?

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.