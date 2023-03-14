New federal lawsuits continued to fall in 2022 amid pandemic, judiciary says

Summary Civil filings fell 20% in fiscal year that ended Sept. 30

Bankruptcy filings, appeals likewise fell in 2022 fiscal year















March 14 (Reuters) - The number of new federal lawsuits fell for the second year in a row in the 2022 fiscal year, dropping 20% as the court system continued to recover from disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal judiciary reported on Tuesday.

The decline in new civil cases came amid an overall drop in activity in the federal courts at all levels in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, with new criminal cases declining 8% and filings in regional appeals courts falling 6%.

The continued slide in litigation at both the district and circuit court levels factored into the judiciary's policymaking body's decision to scale back how many new judgeships it wanted Congress to create to address workload levels.

While the Judicial Conference of the United States in 2021 asked Congress to approve 84 new judges largely in the district courts, the body on Tuesday agreed to recommend only creating two new appellate judges and 66 district court ones.

Congress has not approved adding new judges to the courts in more than three decades. And U.S. Circuit Judge Lavenski Smith, who chairs the Judicial Conference's executive committee, said while the judiciary still needs more judges, it does not need as many.

"Case filings, generally at both the district level and at the circuit level, have in parts of the country diminished, so the number relates statistically for the need for judgeships," Smith, a member of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, told reporters following the Judicial Conference's biannual meeting.

In 2022, civil cases filings fell to 274,771, marking a second year of declines after the judiciary reported a 27% drop in civil cases in 2021, which court officials had also attributed to disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts in Tuesday's report notes that the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 prompted courts to impose social distancing measures and limit in-person proceedings, making holding trials challenging.

The number of lawsuits did not decline during 2020, the first year of the pandemic, thanks to hundreds of thousands of cases filed against 3M Co by servicemembers and veterans suing over combat earplugs they claimed damaged their hearing. The company has denied the allegations.

New criminal cases, by contrast, did fall in 2020. And while filings for criminal defendants increased slightly in 2021, last year saw them fall 8% to 68,482, the judiciary reported.

With the decline in cases in the district courts, filings in the 12 regional federal appeals courts likewise dropped 6% in 2022 to 41,839.

Bankruptcy filings fell for the third straight year by 12% to 383,810, with consumer and other non-business cases filings falling 11% and business cases dropping 19%.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston











