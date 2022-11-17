New Jersey sued over public nuisance law targeting gun companies

Summary

(Reuters) - A gun industry trade association has sued New Jersey seeking to block a recently passed state law authorizing the state's attorney general to sue gun manufacturers and sellers over gun violence.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Trenton federal court by the Connecticut-based National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), calls the law "breathtaking in scope" and says that it illegally "allows judges and juries to impose liability based on truthful, non-misleading speech about lawful products," including on companies outside of New Jersey.

A spokesperson for New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin declined to comment.

The law, passed in July, allows the attorney general to sue gun manufacturers and sellers that recklessly contribute to a "public nuisance" that threatens New Jerseyans' health and safety, for example through dangerous marketing or failing to prevent illegal trafficking. Under the law, such cases can seek orders prohibiting certain conduct, as well as money needed to address the harms of gun violence.

Lawsuits seeking to hold the gun industry liable for gun violence have been hobbled by a 2005 federal law called the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which largely shields companies from liability stemming from lawful gun sales.

NSSF claims that New Jersey's law is an attempted end-run around both that law and the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen expanding gun rights nationwide.

The group is challenging the law on multiple grounds. It claims that it violates the U.S. Constitution's commerce clause by regulating commerce outside the state, the 1st Amendment by potentially allowing liability for truthful advertisements, the 2nd Amendment by burdening the right to bear arms and the due process clause by holding companies liable for the conduct of others.

NSSF in May lost a challenge to a similar New York public nuisance law.

Gun control has long been politically divisive in the United States, championed by Democrats and opposed by Republicans, though President Joe Biden in June signed a bipartisan national gun safety bill. That measure, the first major federal gun reform in three decades, came in the wake of mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York that killed more than 30 people, including 19 children at an elementary school.

The case is National Shooting Sports Foundation v. Platkin, U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, No. 3:22-cv-06646.

For NSSF: Paul Clement of Clement & Murphy; Jonathan Preziosi of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

For the state: not available

