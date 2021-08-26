New lawyer hiring better than predicted, NALP says

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The law school class of 2020 fared better than expected on the employment front, considering they graduated in the chaotic early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s the gist of new figures released today by the National Association for Law Placement, which show that entry-level legal employment dipped slightly while the median salary rose for those who graduated from law school with a juris doctor degree in 2020.

The overall employment rate for the class of 2020 fell by nearly two percentage points compared with the previous year – which represented an all-time high – to slightly more than 88%, ending four years of growth. Some legal professionals had predicted that the pandemic would more drastically disrupt the job prospects of newly minted lawyers.

“The good news is that despite all of that, the employment outcomes and salary findings for members of the class of 2020 are remarkably strong, and although in many cases they fall short of the high-water marks notched by the class of 2019, they showcase a resilient job market for new law school graduates,” said NALP executive director James Leipold in a release of the latest data.

The legal industry as a whole has proven relatively stable despite the pandemic’s economic impact. Many large law firms posted profit increases in 2020 and have been fiercely competing for associates and partners. Major law firms this summer raised starting associate salaries to $200,000 or more and offered special bonuses and other perks to keep associates from leaving. Milbank kicked off the string of increases among firms in June, when its firm chair Scott Edelman said that its associates had been "working harder than ever" and that it "made sense" to recognize their recent efforts.

Leipold predicted that the class of 2020’s modest employment declines are likely to be temporary. The weaker employment numbers for new lawyers are not likely the start of a downward trend, but rather a "pandemic-related blip" as the economy begins to rebound, he said.

The median starting salary for 2020’s law graduates increased more than 3%, to $75,000. For those who took jobs at law firms, the national median salary rose 4%, to $130,000. The percentage of recent law graduates going to law firms of 1 to 10 lawyers, and those of 500 or more lawyers each increased slightly, while the percentage of graduates taking public service jobs decreased by one percentage point.

