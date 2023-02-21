New York appeals judge Acosta joins Pillsbury law firm

Law firms Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP Follow















(Reuters) - Rolando Acosta, the top judge on New York's intermediate appeals court covering Manhattan and the Bronx, is leaving the bench next month and will join law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, the firm said Tuesday.

Acosta, 67, has been presiding justice of the New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Department, since May 2017. He noted that he was approaching a mandatory retirement age of 70, but he also cited frustration with what he described as increasing politicization of the country's state and federal courts.

He called the encroachment of partisan ideology on the judiciary a "threat to democracy."

Acosta said he had accomplished his goals as presiding justice, pointing to his work to modernize the court by "virtualizing" a lot of processes. He said there had been no backlog of pending appeals for the last four years.

He said he was drawn to New York-founded Pillsbury partly by its track record of attracting former judges, including First Department alums E. Leo Milonas and James Catterson, who worked with Acosta.

Before being appointed presiding justice for the First Department by Democratic then-governor Andrew Cuomo, Acosta served on lower courts in the state for close to two decades.

