New York cybersecurity official joins Mayer Brown law firm

(Reuters) - Mayer Brown on Wednesday said it has added a cybersecurity leader from New York's state government as a litigation partner.

Justin Herring, who was executive deputy superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services' (NYDFS) cybersecurity division until last week, has joined Mayer Brown's New York office, the firm said.

Herring was the first leader and member of NYDFS' cybersecurity division. Chicago-founded Mayer Brown said the division under Herring's leadership became "a go-to source for guidance on novel and emerging cyber challenges."

"I felt great about the personal and the business fit at Mayer," Herring said, citing its cybersecurity, financial services and white collar and litigation practices.

Prior to joining NYDFS in 2019, he led the cybercrimes unit at the New Jersey U.S. Attorney's Office. In that role, he helped indict two Iranians who allegedly launched major cyber attacks using ransomware known as "SamSam."

The attacks hit hospitals, schools, companies and government agencies, causing more than $30 million in losses and allowing the alleged hackers to collect more than $6 million in ransom payments. The two alleged hackers, Faramarz Shahi Savandi and Mohammad Mehdi Shah Mansouri, are still at-large.

"Today ransomware is a scourge but it is widely understood," Herring said.

U.S. indicts Iranian hackers responsible for deploying 'SamSam' ransomware











