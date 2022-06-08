New York law firms, state attorney general gird for abortion fights

New York State Attorney General Letitia James gives a speach as she participates in a protest in Foley Square, after the leak of a draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito preparing for a majority of the court to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision later this year, in New York City, New York, U.S., May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - Lawyers on both coasts are gearing up to provide pro bono assistance to women seeking abortions in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

New York Attorney General Letitia James on June 14 plans to convene a new task force of law firms and non-profit reproductive rights legal organizations that would assist pregnant women and health care providers, a spokeswoman from her office said Wednesday.

In a parallel move, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu and the Bar Association of San Francisco last week announced the new Legal Alliance for Reproductive Rights — a consortium including more than 20 law firms with local offices that will provide free legal services to women seeking abortions.

A leaked version of the Supreme Court's majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health written by Justice Samuel Alito indicates the court is poised to rule that abortion is not a protected right under the U.S. Constitution.

That could lead to a patchwork of state laws governing abortion access, with lawmakers in Republican-led states already vowing to further abortion restrictions and those in Democratic-leaning states like New York seeking to preserve abortion access.

Brad Karp, chairman of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, late Monday sent an email to leaders of 24 major law firms with New York offices seeking to enlist them in the New York task force. Karp declined further comment Wednesday.

According to the email, which Reuters reviewed, firms that join the effort will commit to offering pro bono legal services such as representing women from other states who come to New York seeking an abortion, or representing New York health care providers that receive subpoenas for records pertaining to such women.

They might also represent hospitals, clinics and medical providers if private litigants or out-of-state law enforcement try to prevent abortion access in New York, or may initiate litigation to prevent states from barring access to abortions in New York, such as travel bans, the email said.

“The goal is to ensure that access to abortion remains available in New York to all pregnant women who desire such access, including New York residents and residents of other states seeking abortions from New York health care providers,” Karp wrote.

Among the recipients of his email were leaders from Cravath, Swaine & Moore; Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; Sullivan & Cromwell; and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. Representatives from those firms did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday on whether or how they plan to participate in the New York task force.

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer; Morrison & Foerster; Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe; and Paul Weiss are among the firms that have signed on to the San Francisco reproductive rights alliance.

