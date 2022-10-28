Newly-reconstituted U.S. sentencing panel finalizes reform priorities

Summary U.S. Sentencing Commission holds first public meeting in nearly four years

Panel votes to prioritize implementing First Step Act















(Reuters) - Federal judges could soon have clearer guidance on when to grant inmates compassionate release after the U.S. Sentencing Commission voted Friday to prioritize finally implementing a 2018 criminal justice reform law.

In the commission's first public meeting since it lost its quorum nearly four years ago, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves, a Mississippi jurist who now chairs the panel, called implementing the First Step Act through revisions to the federal sentencing guidelines the commission's "top focus."

The Senate in August confirmed the seven, bipartisan new members nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden, giving the panel little time to work before a May 1 deadline to submit any guidelines amendments to Congress.

"Justice will be front and center in all that we do," Reeves said. "We know much is expected of this commission, beyond the immediate priorities, and we are eager to dig in and do the important work that has been entrusted to us."

The panel lost its quorum a month after former Republican President Donald Trump in December 2018 signed into law the First Step Act, bipartisan legislation aimed at easing harsh sentencing for nonviolent offenders and at reducing recidivism.

That meant the depleted commission was unable to revise advisory federal guidelines that federal judges must consult when sentencing defendants, leading to conflicting interpretations and different outcomes nationally.

Reeves cited the need to provide courts guidance on a provision that for the first time allows federal inmates to file appeals in court of actions by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons denying or neglecting their requests for compassionate release.

Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, requests for judges to grant compassionate release from prisons and reduce sentences for "extraordinary and compelling reasons" surged, with 7,014 motions filed in fiscal year 2020.

A commission report in March found that in the absence of guidance on how to approach those requests, grants of compassionate release motions varied in 2020 from a high of 47.5% in the 1st Circuit to a low of 13.7% in the 5th Circuit.

Also on the agenda are plans to implement other provisions of the First Step Act, as well as the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was passed this year following recent mass shootings to stiffen penalties for certain firearms offenses.

Criminal justice reform advocates have welcomed those priorities but say the commission should in future years focus on broader changes to ease prison sentences they view as excessive. The Justice Department too says "structural reform" is needed.

Read more:

Biden's sentencing panel noms vow to implement criminal justice reform law

Biden moves to revitalize U.S. sentencing panel, nominates first Black chair

U.S. sentencing panel's last member Breyer urges Biden to revive commission

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.