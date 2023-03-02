Newsmax hires Squire Patton Boggs lobbyists amid 'conservative censorship' claims















(Reuters) - Conservative news channel Newsmax has hired lobbyists with law firm Squire Patton Boggs to combat what it calls "censorship" of conservative views as its feuds with satellite television provider DirecTV.

DirecTV, which is 70% owned by AT&T, dropped Newsmax from its lineup in February, after they were unable to reach an agreement over Newsmax's request for increased licensing fees.

Former Republican congressman Jack Kingston and Thomas Andrews, a former Trump White House and House Republican leadership staffer, have registered to lobby for Newsmax on the DirecTV issue and "conservative censorship," Squire Patton Boggs said in a federal disclosure. Kingston and Andrews are both principals at the firm.

A spokesperson for Squire Patton Boggs declined to comment.

A DirecTV spokesperson said the company "remains interested in bringing Newsmax back — and wishes it had never left — as long as it doesn’t put an undue financial burden on our broad customer base," adding, "this ongoing business dispute comes down to economics on both sides, not politics or ideology."

Newsmax said through a spokesperson that it strongly disagrees with DirecTV’s "characterizations" about the network, but "we are pleased that they are open to bringing Newsmax back on, and we hope both parties can come to a mutually agreeable solution."

Republicans in Congress have seized on the dispute, alleging that the conservative outlet is being censored. Some GOP lawmakers have sent letters to DirecTV questioning the provider about the end of its Newsmax deal.

Newsmax has also prominently displayed the dispute on its website, urging supporters to call DirecTV or their member of Congress about the issue.

DirecTV has created its own website addressing the controversy, saying it "values all perspectives" and that negotiations with Newsmax are ongoing.

DirecTV in January 2022 also said it would no longer offer the far-right One America News Network when its contract expired, calling the decision the result of a "routine internal review."

OAN sued AT&T and DirecTV in March 2022 over the decision. That case is ongoing.

Both OAN and Newsmax have been sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems Corp for allegedly amplifying false statements about fraud in the 2020 election. The companies are contesting the lawsuits.

(NOTE: This story was updated to include a comment from Newsmax.)

Reporting by Jacqueline Thomsen











