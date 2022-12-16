N.J. judge whose son was killed thanks Congress for passing security bill

Summary Judge Esther Salas says judicial security bill will protect judges

(Reuters) - A federal judge whose son was fatally shot by a disgruntled lawyer who came to her New Jersey home in 2020 on Friday thanked Congress for passing legislation in his honor that will help protect judges by shielding their personal information online.

U.S. District Judge Esther Salas made the remarks in a statement issued a day after the U.S. Senate approved the judicial security measure as part of a must-pass defense policy bill and sent it to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Salas said the judicial security measure, named the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act after her 20-year-old son, will "make it harder for violent individuals to find judges’ addresses and other personal information online."

"Judges, and their families, should not live in fear for doing the job they are sworn to do," Salas said. "As a nation and as a people, we cannot accept this."

U.S. District Judge Roslynn Mauskopf, the director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, said no other judge should have to experience the same "horrific experience" as Salas, whose husband was also wounded in the attack.

Salas has said that the gunman, a self-described “anti-feminist lawyer," obtained her family’s personal information, including her home address, and used it to target them. She was heavily involved in lobbying for the security bill to pass.

"This legislation recognizes the unique position judges occupy and will help protect them and their family where they are most vulnerable, at home," Mauskopf said.

The measure would make it illegal for commercial data brokers to knowingly sell, license or purchase addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers and other personally identifiable information of judges or their immediate family, including family members' employers.

Government agencies could not publicly post judges' personal information, and the bill bars other businesses and people from posting their information online if a judge requests they not do so. The Administrative Office can sue violators, who could face penalties.

The bill contains exemptions, including for journalists using information for news. But critics say it will unconstitutionally chill speech and make it harder to examine conflicts of interests involving them and their families.

American Bar Association President Deborah Enix-Ross on Friday welcomed the legislation, noting that threats to judges have "skyrocketed" in recent years. "Judges must be free to make decisions based on the facts and the law, without fear of reprisal or physical harm," she said in a statement.

The Free Law Project, a nonprofit dedicated to providing free online access to court records and research on judges, tweeted Friday the bill "could have dire effects on our mission of bringing transparency and accountability to the judiciary."

