NLRB says Amazon should re-hire worker who complained about COVID-19 safety

(Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board on Thursday moved for a court order requiring Amazon.com Inc to reinstate a former New York City warehouse employee who was fired after raising concerns about a lack of COVID-19 safety protections at the facility.

The NLRB in a filing in Brooklyn federal court also asked a judge to bar Amazon from retaliating against workers who complain about safety issues pending the outcome of a case before the board accusing the company of unlawfully firing the worker, Gerald Bryson.

In a complaint filed in December, the board had said Bryson was fired after he voiced concerns at a meeting about safety policies at a Staten Island warehouse during the pandemic and took part in a March 2020 demonstration protesting Amazon's handling of worker safety.

The board on Thursday said that by the time that case wraps up, "it will not be possible to restore the status quo that existed before (Amazon's) unfair labor practices."

It is relatively rare for the NLRB to go to court while a board case is pending and can indicate that the agency believes widespread unlawful conduct is occurring.

A lawyer for Bryson at nonprofit Make the Road New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did Amazon.

In December, the company said in response to the NLRB's complaint that Bryson was fired for bullying and intimidating a female employee. Amazon said it respects workers' rights to protest, but that does not give them impunity for misconduct.

Amazon last April settled complaints filed with the NLRB accusing the company of firing six employees at a Chicago warehouse who had requested additional precautions amid the pandemic.

The board's request for an injunction comes as employees at the warehouse, where Bryson worked, prepare to vote in a union election beginning next week. Workers are also trying to unionize at another facility in New York and one in Alabama.

The case is National Labor Relations Board v. Amazon.com Services LLC, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, No. 1:22-cv-01479.

For the NLRB: Kathy Drew King

For Amazon: Not available

