No. 2 federal prosecutor in Chicago joins Skadden

(Reuters) - John Kocoras, the second-in-command in the Chicago U.S. attorney's office, is joining Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom as a litigation partner in its Windy City office, the firm said Monday.

Kocoras joined the office as the first assistant U.S. attorney in 2018 after nine years as a partner at McDermott, Will & Emery and nearly four years at Kroll, a consulting firm.

Working under U.S. Attorney John Lausch, Kocoras helped oversee an office of approximately 160 attorneys in both its civil and criminal divisions in Chicago and Rockford, Illinois.

At Skadden, Kocoras will be reunited with Patrick Fitzgerald, who served as the Chicago U.S. attorney from 2001 to 2012. Kocoras worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in the office from 2000 to 2005.

"Pat Fitzgerald has been a wonderful mentor to me, and I have the deepest respect for him," Kocoras said. "He has been supportive as I explored the opportunity at the firm."

Kocoras said he intended his move to Skadden and private practice would be a permanent one, calling it "a place where I would be privileged to spend the rest of my career."

The Chicago U.S. attorney's office is known for its work in investigating and prosecuting public corruption in Illinois. On Friday, Kocoras' last day, the office announced a new conspiracy charge against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Madigan, once the most powerful politician in the state, was charged in March with 22 counts of racketeering and bribery. Prosecutors said Friday that AT&T Illinois paid $22,500 to one of Madigan's allies under the pretenses of doing lobbying work, which was never actually done. The company sought to influence the passage of legislation through the Illinois General Assembly, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors charged former AT&T Illinois President Paul La Schiazza with conspiring to illegally influence Madigan; La Schiazza did not respond to a request for comment. AT&T Illinois admitted to arranging the payments and will pay $23 million as part of a deferred prosecution agreement.

Kocoras declined to discuss the indictments and said the timing with his departure was a coincidence.

