No, AT&T, you don't have a constitutional right to tip analysts: judge

The AT&T logo is seen in a store window in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - A federal judge in New York has blown away a cloud of constitutional uncertainty that has hung over the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation Fair Disclosure for more than 20 years.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer of Manhattan ruled on Thursday that the regulation – which precludes public companies from selectively disclosing market-moving information to influential outsiders – does not run afoul of the First Amendment.

Engelmayer denied cross-motions for summary judgment by the SEC and AT&T Inc, in a case in which the SEC alleges that AT&T violated Reg FD by reaching out to selected financial analysts in early 2016 to warn that lower-than-expected smartphone sales would impact the company’s quarterly revenue. As my Reuters colleague Jon Stempel reported on Thursday, Engelmayer’s decision means that the SEC’s case will proceed to a trial unless the two sides reach a settlement.

Most of Engelmayer’s 129-page (!) decision is dedicated to the specific facts of the SEC’s allegations and AT&T’s counterarguments that it did not intend to manipulate the market by providing material, non-public information to certain analysts. The judge found “formidable” evidence that AT&T’s disclosures fell under Reg FD’s strictures, but he said a jury might agree that AT&T did not act with fraudulent intent.

Engelmayer, however, was also deeply engaged – more so than even the parties – by the purely legal issue of whether the regulation unconstitutionally interferes with corporate free-speech rights. That’s been an open question since Reg FD took effect in 2000.

Legal academics in law review articles in 2005 and 2015 postulated that the rule violates the First Amendment. And the U.S. Chamber of Commerce filed a detailed amicus brief in the SEC’s 2005 Reg FD case against software company Siebel Systems Inc, arguing that the rule is unconstitutional because “it either compels corporate executives to engage in unwanted discourse with the public at large, thereby inhibiting their right to freedom of speech and association, or causes them to restrict their speech altogether to avoid violation of the regulation.”

AT&T’s counsel from Norton Rose Fulbright and Willkie Farr & Gallagher picked up those themes in their motion for summary judgment in March. (Individual AT&T defendants, represented by Tillotson Law Firm, joined the arguments.) The company asserted that Reg FD should be subjected to the most exacting “strict scrutiny” test for restrictions on speech because the rule targets particular content and compels companies to make public disclosures if they have communicated material, non-public information to analysts. But even under the lesser “intermediate scrutiny” test, AT&T said, the regulation is unconstitutional because the government has no compelling interest in preventing corporations from disclosing truthful information to financial analysts who are already barred from trading on that information.

The SEC’s opposition brief derided AT&T’s “strained, even absurd” constitutional assertion. Strict scrutiny assuredly does not apply to the regulation of commercial speech, the SEC said, and the U.S. Supreme Court has long acknowledged the government’s right to regulate speech involving the sale of securities. The government has a compelling interest in assuring that companies do not manipulate the integrity of financial markets by whispering important information to favored analysts, the SEC insisted, and Reg FD carefully advances that interest by imposing minimal burdens on public corporations.

No judge has previously opined on Reg FD and the First Amendment, as Engelmayer pointed out in Thursday’s decision. The SEC has brought relatively few actions to enforce the rule, and only one case – the Siebel Systems action – led to adversarial litigation. The judge in that case, U.S. District Judge George Daniels of Manhattan, did not reach the First Amendment issue because he found that Siebel’s private statements to analysts were not materially different from its public disclosures about the company’s prospects.

Engelmayer’s analysis of the First Amendment issue was more extensive than either the SEC’s or AT&T’s, perhaps because the judge seemed intrigued by the rule’s “idiosyncratic quality,” which, he said, “makes it an imperfect fit for any existing familiar First Amendment framework, including those suggested by the parties.”

Engelmayer rejected AT&T’s argument that Reg FD should be subject to strict scrutiny. In light of the long line of precedent endorsing securities regulation, he said, “FD is fairly viewed as a component of a broad regulatory disclosure scheme aimed at assuring that issuers inform investors on an evenhanded basis of material information.”

The speech compelled by the rule – public disclosure of whatever material information the company has shared with analysts – is intended to protect investors, Engelmayer said. Historically, he wrote, such regulations “have been upheld provided they are reasonably related to preventing the deception of consumers.”

The judge also rejected the SEC’s insistence that the rule addresses commercial speech and is therefore subject to only the lowest level of scrutiny. Instead, he applied the test for intermediate scrutiny, which requires the government to show that the regulation is narrowly tailored to serve a substantial interest.

Engelmayer, who has called for Congress to enact a statute spelling out standards for insider trading, concluded that Reg FD serves the important function of preserving market integrity. Current insider trading prohibitions “are unequal to the challenge of protecting against selective disclosure by issuers,” the judge wrote. “The SEC recognized this point [in adopting Reg FD] and it is clearly correct.”

The rule also meets the requirement that it impose no more burden than necessary on speech, Engelmayer said. Reg FD does not prohibit companies from providing material information to analysts. Nor does it compel companies to espouse content from other sources. It merely demands that if corporations share information with analysts, they must also disclose that information to the public – a “simple and inexpensive” process, the judge said.

The SEC declined to comment on Engelmayer’s First Amendment analysis. Counsel for AT&T and individual defendants did not respond to my query.

I don’t know whether Engelmayer will have the last word on Reg FD and the First Amendment. But his exhaustive analysis will certainly be an obstacle for any future defendant that raises the argument.

