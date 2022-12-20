No free PACER as U.S. lawmakers exclude proposal from spending bill

Summary Open Courts Act left out of omnibus spending bill

(Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers have left a proposal to make the federal judiciary's PACER online court records system free out of a sprawling, $1.66 trillion spending measure unveiled on Tuesday, a setback for advocates as the current Congress nears its end.

Supporters of the Open Courts Act had been pushing to get the stalled, bipartisan legislation attached to the omnibus spending measure, which boosts overall spending on the judiciary by nearly 6% to $8.461 billion in fiscal year 2023.

Currently, users of PACER, which stands for Public Access to Court Electronic Records, are charged $0.10 per page to download documents up to a $3 cap, which does not cover transcripts.

The Open Courts Act would make electronic court records freely available and mandate the judiciary to develop a new website to access them. It had already advanced out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on a bipartisan vote in December 2021.

Despite the committee's endorsement and fact that the U.S. House of Representatives passed similar bill to make PACER free in the prior Congress in 2020, the legislation had lingered as the federal judiciary raised concerns about funding.

With lawmakers racing to finish up business before Christmas and the end of the current congressional session on Jan. 3, the Open Courts Act's supporters saw the omnibus spending measure as one of the best options to getting the legislation enacted.

But the PACER bill was ultimately left out of the 4,155-page omnibus spending measure that Democratic and Republican negotiators released on Tuesday morning, leaving its path to passage in the current Congress unlikely.

Rather than mandating changes to PACER, lawmakers in an accompanying explanatory statement said they would be expecting the judiciary to update them on its already-underway plans to modernize PACER and a related electronic case management system.

Gabe Roth, the founder of the court reform group Fix the Court and supporter of the Open Courts Act, said he was disappointed but was not yet giving up hope.

"We're going to keep going until everyone's left town, so I'm not giving up on anything just yet," he said.

Senators Rob Portman, Republican of Ohio, and Ron Wyden, Democrat of Ohio, sponsored the bill. Their representatives did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

What is included in the bill is $750 million for court security, an increase of $45 million from the current 2022 fiscal year that came amid a rising number of threats targeting judges.

Congress last week as part of a defense policy bill passed the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act, which aims to bolster judges' security and privacy by shielding their personal information online.

