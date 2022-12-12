No insurance coverage for business COVID losses, says Ohio top court

Summary

Dec 12 - Ohio's highest court on Monday became the latest state supreme court to conclude that businesses' insurance policies do not cover losses they suffered after being force to curtail operations during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Ohio Supreme Court on a 5-1 vote ruled that Cincinnati Insurance Co was not obligated to cover the losses sustained by an operator of an audiology practice because the coronavirus did not cause any direct physical loss or damage to its property.

The business contended that it suffered a direct physical loss or damage to property as defined by its "all-risk" commercial insurance policy after it was forced to cease almost all operations for the first several weeks of the pandemic.

But Justice Jennifer Brunner, writing for the court's majority, agreed with Cincinnati Insurance that the term "loss" under the policy necessarily requires that Neuro’s property sustain physical damage, which the presence of the virus does not cause.

"Such loss or damage does not include a loss of the ability to use covered property for business purposes," Brunner wrote.

She said Neuro's premises were never wholly uninhabitable, after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in March 2020 ordered business shutdowns to slow the spread of the virus, but were merely rendered unsafe to the extent they served as an indoor space for gathering.

Cincinnati Insurance, represented by Daniel Litchfield of Litchfield Cavo, thanked the justices for joining other courts that have rejected similar claims.

Nicholas DiCello, a lawyer for Neuro at Spangenberg Shibley & Liber, in a statement said the he was disappointed with the ruling and he believed, at minimum, the policy was ambiguous.

The ruling marked the latest in a long line of defeats for businesses nationally who filed hundreds of lawsuits seeking billions of dollars in coverage after states imposed lockdowns and social gathering restrictions to slow the virus' spread.

While most of those rulings were by federal courts interpreting state law, state high courts in Iowa, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Washington and Wisconsin have like Ohio's ruled for insurers.

The Vermont Supreme Court in September became the first to side with policyholders.

The Ohio Supreme Court took up the question at the request of a federal judge presiding over Neuro-Communication Services Inc's lawsuit, who said it raised an important state law question the justices should have a chance to address.

Justice Michael Donnelly dissented, saying he believed his court "improvidently" decided to review the case.

The case is Neuro-Communication Services Inc. v The Cincinnati Insurance Co, Ohio Supreme Court, No. 2021-0130.

For Neuro-Communication Services: Nicholas DiCello of Spangenberg Shibley & Liber

For Cincinnati Insurance: Daniel Litchfield of Litchfield Cavo

