Northern California federal court suspends January jury trials, citing Omicron

(Reuters) - A federal court in California that played host to the high-profile criminal trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes suspended further jury trials on Wednesday until after Jan. 26, citing the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, which covers the Bay Area cities of San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose, was the latest court nationally to pause jury trials as a precaution amid a rise in infections.

The announcement followed a similar suspension of jury trials on Monday by the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, which covers Los Angeles and is one of the state's three other federal districts.

Federal courts in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., have similarly suspended trials for much or all of January as have state courts in states including Colorado, Maryland, Hawaii, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Other courts, such as the federal ones in New York City, have taken other safety steps short of court-wide trial suspensions, leaving the decision to proceed with trials to individual judges.

The Northern District of California is a key court in the federal judiciary. Its judges regularly hear disputes arising out of Silicon Valley, and it was a favored venue for lawsuits by opponents of former Republican President Donald Trump's policies.

The temporary pause in trials came two days after a federal jury in San Jose found Holmes guilty of defrauding investors in the blood testing startup Theranos, a high-profile, months-long trial conducted under COVID-19 safety protocols.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, who presided over the case, only allowed vaccinated jurors on that trial. Masks were required in the courthouse, and plexiglass panels were erected in front of him, the jury box and the lecterns where lawyers spoke.

