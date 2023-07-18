Northwestern hazing scandal sparks lawsuit, draws prominent lawyers

Law Firms Winston & Strawn LLP Follow

July 18 (Reuters) - A former Northwestern University football player on Tuesday sued the Evanston, Illinois school and its fired head coach Patrick Fitzgerald, claiming Fitzgerald took part in harassment, hazing, bullying and assault of student athletes that the university enabled.

The unnamed player's lawsuit appears to be the first to be filed since the hazing scandal first erupted earlier this month, captivating the university and attracting a growing cadre of high-profile lawyers from Chicago and elsewhere.

A spokesperson for Northwestern declined to comment on the lawsuit but said the school has taken action to eliminate hazing.

"The complaint has no validity as to Coach Fitzgerald and we will aggressively defend against these allegations with facts and evidence," Fitzgerald's attorney Dan Webb, who co-leads U.S. law firm Winston & Strawn, said in a statement.

Northwestern on July 7 said it had hired Maggie Hickey, a veteran investigator and former federal prosecutor from law firm ArentFox Schiff, to probe allegations of hazing in its football program following an anonymous complaint.

Fitzgerald was suspended for two weeks as part of the university's initial response to the findings of Hickey's team. He was fired on July 10 after student newspaper The Daily Northwestern published a story describing alleged hazing of the school's football players.

Parts of the newspaper's report were reiterated in Tuesday's lawsuit, which said freshman players were forced to strip naked and crawl in front of the team, or forced to rub up against a line of naked men while getting sprayed with a hose as part of "the carwash."

Fitzgerald said last week that he had hired Webb, a former Chicago U.S. attorney and nationally prominent defense lawyer. Webb led the Winston team representing Fox News and Fox Corp in a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems that ended in a $787.5 million settlement in April.

The lawsuit was filed in Cook County Circuit Court by a group of law firms that includes Chicago's Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, a personal injury firm that has won more than $2 billion in verdicts and settlements.

Earlier this year the firm, led by Patrick Salvi, helped obtain a $408 million settlement in litigation over a chemical used to sterilize medical devices.

More Northwestern lawsuits may be coming. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said on Sunday that he is representing at least eight former Northwestern athletes. In a statement he accused coaches at the university of "enabling a toxic, disgusting, and damaging culture".

Crump's past clients have included the family of George Floyd, whose 2020 murder kicked off protests against racial injustice worldwide, and the heirs of songwriter Ed Townsend, who unsuccessfully sued British pop star Ed Sheeran in a closely watched copyright lawsuit.

Crump, whose firm now has eight U.S. offices, has teamed up with Chicago personal injury firm Levin & Perconti for the Northwestern matter.

Reporting by David Thomas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.









