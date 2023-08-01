Northwestern taps ex-US attorney general Lynch as hazing lawsuits mount

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Northwestern University on Tuesday said it has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to conduct an independent review as the Evanston, Illinois school faces mounting lawsuits claiming harassment and hazing in its football program.

Lynch and her law firm, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, will review the "accountability mechanisms" governing Northwestern's athletics program, the school said, and her findings will be made public.

Northwestern is now facing at least eight lawsuits from former football players who say they were forced to take part in degrading rituals while on the team.

"I am determined that with the help of Attorney General Lynch, we will become a leader in combating the practice of hazing in intercollegiate athletics and a model for other universities," Northwestern President Michael Schill said in a statement.

Lynch's investigation will begin immediately, the school said.

A Northwestern spokesperson declined to say how much Lynch and her firm are charging the school. Top partners at firms like Paul Weiss can bill clients as much as $2,000 an hour or more.

A spokesperson for Paul Weiss did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lynch leads a practice at Paul Weiss focused on racial equity and civil rights audits, which includes some of the firm's biggest legal names, including former secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, litigator Karen Dunn and firm chairman Brad Karp.

The firm has conducted such audits for Amazon.com Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Meta Platforms Inc and Uber Technologies Inc.

Lynch is the latest in a series of high-profile lawyers who have been pulled into the hazing scandal at Northwestern University since it erupted last month.

Northwestern on July 7 said it had hired Maggie Hickey, a veteran investigator and former federal prosecutor from law firm ArentFox Schiff, to probe allegations of hazing in its football program following an anonymous complaint.

Hickey's findings led to an initial two-week suspension for Patrick Fitzgerald, the head coach of Northwestern's football program. Fitzgerald was fired days later after student newspaper The Daily Northwestern published a story describing alleged hazing of the school's football players.

Fitzgerald has hired prominent defense lawyer Dan Webb, who co-leads U.S. law firm Winston & Strawn.

The university is facing lawsuits from Chicago's Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who partnered with Chicago-based personal injury Levin & Perconti.

"With each filing, we have a clearer picture of the routine abuse that occurred in Northwestern's football program and continues to haunt these young men," Crump said in a statement Monday.

In response to the lawsuit, a Northwestern spokesperson said hiring Lynch is "one of many actions the university is taking to ensure the welfare of student athletes."

Reporting by David Thomas

