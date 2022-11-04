In novel transgender rights case, Idaho fights $2.6 mln attorney fee award

Summary

(Reuters) - The state of Idaho has appealed a federal judge's order awarding more than $2.58 million in attorneys' fees to the lawyers who successfully represented a transgender prison inmate in a novel legal challenge over gender confirmation surgery.

Idaho's appeal, filed jointly by prison health provider Corizon LLC, was docketed on Thursday in the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Idaho's corrections department and Corizon are challenging U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill's order, which spurned the state's argument that the fee demand from lawyers for plaintiff Adree Edmo was excessive.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2020 rejected the state's bid to block the court-ordered sex reassignment surgery for Edmo, upholding a 9th Circuit order that said the state must pay for her gender-affirming surgery. Edmo became the first prisoner in the country to receive gender confirmation surgery ordered by a court.

"Edmo was clearly the prevailing party in this case. She sought an injunction ordering gender confirmation surgery, and that is exactly what she got," Winmill said in his Sept. 30 order awarding legal fees. Winmill said Edmo's attorneys "skillfully navigated novel legal issues involving transgender healthcare."

A lawyer for Idaho, Peter Thomas of Moore Elias & Kraft, on Friday declined to comment. An attorney for Corizon, Dylan Eaton of Parsons Behle & Latimer, did not immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

Attorneys who represented Edmo did not immediately respond to similar messages on Friday seeking comment.

Edmo argued in her lawsuit, filed in 2017, that Idaho was violating the Eighth Amendment's protection against cruel and unusual punishment by failing to provide her gender-related medical treatment. Edmo was released from prison in July 2021 after serving a sentence for a 2011 sexual assault of a 15-year-old boy.

Edmo's fee petition was made under the Prison Litigation Reform Act, which capped rates at about $232 an hour. But the filings showed what lawyers involved in the case otherwise were billing in 2020.

Attorneys at law firm Cooley, retained as part of the plaintiffs' Supreme Court team, billed 370 hours in the case. Former Cooley partner Elizabeth Prelogar, now the U.S. solicitor general, was charging $1,085 hourly then.

Lawyers for Idaho and Corizon had argued the fee request was derived from "excessive, redundant, or otherwise unnecessary" legal work. The defense lawyers said Edmo's case was "overstaffed."

The plaintiffs' lawyers sought $2.8 million in fees. Winmill reduced the award to $2.6 million to take into account that Edmo did not succeed on every claim.

The case is Adree Edmo v. Corizon Inc et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-35876.

For plaintiff: Lori Rifkin of Rifkin Law Office; Dan Stormer of Hadsell Stormer Renick & Dai; Amy Whelan of National Center for Lesbian Rights

For Idaho: Peter Thomas of Moore Elia & Kraft

For Corizon: Dylan Eaton of Parsons Behle & Latimer

