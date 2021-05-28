N.Y. bar exam board not fed funded, immune from student's discrimination claims - 2nd Circ.

2nd U.S. Circuit Court in New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

(Reuters) - The board that administers New York's bar exam is immune from being sued for discrimination under the Rehabilitation Act, a federal appeals court has ruled, reversing a lower court finding that it had waived immunity under the 11th Amendment of the Constitution because it was part of New York's court system, which receives federal funding.

A 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel said Wednesday that New York's court system cannot be treated as a single entity, and that the New York State Board of Law Examiners is not directly connected to the part of the system that receives federal money. The court left it up to a district judge to decide whether to dismiss a related Americans with Disabilities Act claim brought by the plaintiff, named as T.W., on remand.

The plaintiff's lawyer, Michael Stein of Stein & Vargas, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the Board of Examiners or the New York Attorney General's office, which is defending the case.

In her 2016 lawsuit, T.W. alleged that before taking the bar exam in 2013, she sought accommodations on the grounds that she had been diagnosed with panic disorder, cognitive disorder, reading disorder and amnesic disorder. The board allowed her off-the-clock breaks and seated her in a smaller room.

She did not pass the test in 2013 or in 2014, when she was given 50% more time, but no off-the-clock breaks, which led to her termination from the law firm where she had been working, according to her complaint. She passed the bar in 2015, when she was given double time.

The Board moved to dismiss the case, arguing it was shielded by the 11th Amendment, which generally bars individuals from suing states. Judge Raymond Dearie in the Eastern District of New York denied the motion on the grounds that the Rehabilitation Act waives 11th Amendment immunity for state entities that accept federal funds.

The board, he said, was part of New York's Unified Court System. Dearie declined to reach the ADA claim because the legal standards under the two laws are identical.

Chief Judge Debra Ann Livingston, reversing, wrote Thursday that the Unified Court System was comprised of at least three subunits: the trial-level courts of original jurisdiction, the appellate courts and the highest court, the Court of Appeals. Only the trial-level courts received any federal funding she said, and it was undisputed that the board was not an agency of the trial courts.

"The Courts of Original Jurisdiction and the Board are funded by separate appropriations, the money that the Board receives in fees from bar examinees is not distributed in any way to the trial courts, and there is no law providing for any oversight or connection between the Board and any trial court," she wrote, finding that the Board had not waived its immunity.

Livingston was joined by Circuit Judge Denny Chin and U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla of the Southern District of New York, sitting by designation.

The case is T.W. v. New York State Board of Law Examiners, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-4136.

For plaintiff: Michael Stein of Stein & Vargas

For the board: New York Assistant Solicitor General Joshua Parker