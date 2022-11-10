N.Y. county must face lawsuit over measles emergency response

Summary

(Reuters) - A lawsuit accusing New York's Rockland County of violating families' religious freedom when it kept children not vaccinated against measles out of schools and public places during an outbreak four years ago should go forward, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday overturned a lower court judge's order granting judgment to the county without trial, finding that whether a series of emergency orders in late 2018 and early 2019 were motivated by animus against religion was a question for a jury.

"The decision properly recognizes some of the errors made below and allows us to go to trial," said Michael Sussman, a lawyer for the parents. While the emergency orders were long ago rescinded, the parents are seeking money damages for the cost of childcare and alternative education.

Rockland County did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The dispute stems from a measles outbreak that started in the fall of 2018. As a response to the outbreak, County Executive Ed Day ordered students not vaccinated against measles in schools with measles cases or vaccination rates below a certain threshold not to come to school, and later banned them from entering public places.

Parents of students at the private Green Meadow Waldorf School sued to block the orders. All had previously obtained religious exemptions from New York State's vaccination requirement.

They argued that the emergency orders singled out students who were unvaccinated for religious reasons, since they did not apply to students unvaccinated for medical reasons. They also argued there was no basis for the orders because the outbreak was confined to the Hasidic Jewish community, none of whom attended Green Meadow.

As evidence that the orders were motivated by anti-religious animus, the parents pointed to Day's support in April 2019 for an ultimately successful effort to repeal New York's religious exemption to its overall student vaccination requirement. Day told Albany lawmakers that there was "no such thing as a religious exception" and called "anti-vaxxers" "loud, very vocal, also very ignorant."

Magistrate Judge Judith McCarthy in February 2021 granted judgment to the county, saying there was not enough evidence for a juror to conclude the orders were motivated by hostility to religion.

On appeal, Circuit Judge Eunice Lee disagreed, however, writing that a reasonable juror could reach either conclusion. She was joined by Circuit Judge Rosemary Pooler.

Circuit Judge Michael Park wrote in a separate concurring opinion that he believed the emergency orders were not neutral as to religion.

The case is M.A. et al v. Rockland County Department of Health et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 1-551.

For plaintiffs: Michael Sussman of Sussman & Associates

For the county: Principal Assistant County Attorney Larraine Feiden

