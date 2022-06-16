N.Y. leaves disabled to 'languish' in institutions, new lawsuit claims

A man in a wheelchair crosses a nearly empty 7th Avenue in Times Square in New York City, New York, U.S., April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - New York state is facing a proposed class action accusing it of allowing people with developmental disabilities who qualify for community-based services through Medicaid to remain in restricted institutional settings.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court by the legal non-profit Disability Rights New York (DRNY) and Kasowitz Benson Torres, accuses the state Department of Health (DOH) and its Office for People with Developmental Disability (OPWDD) of shirking their legal obligation to arrange for community-based services when possible.

It seeks an injunction requiring the state to ensure that qualifying people receive services in a "timely" manner.

DRNY Executive Director Timothy Clune said in a statement that the lawsuit was prompted by a "statewide crisis."

"People who are approved for community-based services languish in hospitals, nursing homes, and intermediate care facilities," he said. "These are our family members who want to be part of their communities."

The DOH did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As part of its Medicaid program, New York has committed to provide services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes or in community-based settings such as group homes.

Wednesday's lawsuit alleges that the state has failed to live up to that commitment by leaving it to community-based care providers, which are typically run by nonprofit organizations, to take Medicaid recipients voluntarily, rather than providing incentives or compelling them to do so.

As a result, according to the lawsuit, people who have been deemed eligible for community-based services have "languished in institutional settings for unreasonably long periods of time."

One of the eight plaintiffs has been institutionalized for more than six years while awaiting placement in a community-based setting, according to the complaint.

In institutions, plaintiffs often cannot easily see their families, and are unable to receive services for which they are eligible, such as pathways to employment, the plaintiffs allege. The class potentially includes thousands of people, according to the complaint.

The plaintiffs are accusing the state of violating the Medicaid statute as well as the federal Rehabilitation Act and Americans with Disabilities Act, which require public entities to administer services to people with disabilities in a way that allows them to be integrated into the community, to the extent appropriate to their individual needs.

The case is T.C. et al v. Bassett et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 1:22-cv-05045.

For the plaintiffs: Benjamin Taylor and Julie Keegan of Disability Rights New York, David Abrams of Kasowitz Benson Torres

For the state: not available

