N.Y. nonprofit may help debtors without breaking legal practice rules, judge says

Volunteers will advise how to respond to debt collection suits

(Reuters) - Nonprofit Upsolve Inc has opened up its legal advice program to non-lawyer volunteers after a Manhattan federal judge ruled in favor of its First Amendment argument in a lawsuit against the state attorney general.

The judge late Tuesday granted Upsolve's motion for a preliminary injunction, holding that the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James can't enforce state unauthorized law practice rules against the nonprofit's program.

Matthew Lawson, a lawyer in the New York Attorney General's office, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling Tuesday.

Upsolve says the program will train people who aren't lawyers to provide free, limited legal advice to low-income New Yorkers facing debt-collection lawsuits.

"The UPL rules cannot be applied to Plaintiffs' program because the First Amendment protects their legal advice as speech, and the UPL rules are not narrowly tailored to satisfy strict scrutiny in this context," U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty said in the opinion.

Upsolve's program also "would help alleviate an avalanche of unanswered debt collection cases, while mitigating the risk of consumer or ethical harm," the judge said.

Crotty said Upsolve's work is "carefully limited to out-of-court advice" and barring enforcement "will not threaten the overall regulatory exclusivity of the legal profession."

The decision applies only to Upsolve's particular program.

It comes amid various efforts across the country to broaden access to justice by letting people who aren't lawyers provide some limited legal services.

Upsolve and a South Bronx pastor brought the case in January, and had not yet started the free advice program at the time.

The Attorney General did not announce a plan to prosecute Upsolve for the program, but at oral argument "declined to disavow enforcement," according to the opinion.

"Our lawsuit is about a very specific issue, but embedded is a central question about the future of the United States: do we want to live in a country where low-income & working-class families can access equal rights under the law? Today is a big step towards achieving that fundamental American promise," Upsolve CEO Rohan Pavuluri said in a statement.

Civil rights groups and law professors had supported Upsolve's bid for a preliminary injunction. Others, including New York civil legal services organizations, had opposed the effort.

The case is: Upsolve Inc et al v. James, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:22-CV-00627.

For Upsolve: Zack Tripp and Robert Niles-Weed of Weil, Gotshal & Manges

For James: Matthew Lawson of the New York Attorney General's Office

